Article continues below advertisement
Brooks Nader's Assets Nearly Spill Out of Her Top in Sultry Photos

brooks nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader nearly spilled out of her black halter top while flaunting her curves in a sporty look.

By:

April 4 2025, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader just turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post — and fans can’t stop talking about it.

The Dancing With the Stars alum served serious style as she posed on a metal staircase, rocking a barely-there black halter top that showed off her curves. Her assets nearly spilled out as she struck bold poses for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
brooks nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader wowed her followers with a sultry Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

She paired the tiny top with baggy black pants and shiny silver sneakers, keeping the vibe cool and edgy.

Adding a futuristic twist, she topped off the look with wraparound visor sunglasses that gave off major sci-fi energy.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

With her hair pulled back into a slick high ponytail, Nader confidently held a can of Celsius energy drink, turning her casual stoop moment into a full-on fashion shoot.

At one point, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model leaned in close to the camera, giving fans a lower-angle view of her cleavage as she playfully stuck out her tongue.

Article continues below advertisement
brooks nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The model paired the look with relaxed-fit black pants and trendy silver sneakers.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans went wild in the comments section.

“I think this is my sign to try Celsius now ?!?! ❤️,” one person wrote.

“Oh you’re killing it ❤️,” said another.

“Baddie!” a fan gushed.

“It’s giving Catwoman vibes. 😍🔥,” one added, while another chimed in, “Killing it girl 🔥.”

Article continues below advertisement

The sultry post dropped just days after Nader stepped out for a romantic night with her DWTS partner-turned-boyfriend, Gleb Savchenko.

On March 31, the duo was spotted together with Nader wearing a daring black off-the-shoulder dress that showed off her thong.

Brooks Nader

Article continues below advertisement
brooks nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader sported wraparound visor sunglasses, adding a bold sci-fi edge to her outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

She turned heads in a tight, shiny corset with lace-up detail, paired with a woven leather Bottega Veneta bag and sky-high peep-toe platforms.

For her glam, she opted for a dewy skin, rosy cheeks, glossy lips, soft eyeshadow and a fresh bombshell blowout gave her that effortlessly racy vibe.

Article continues below advertisement

Savchenko, 41, kept things low-key in blue jeans, a fitted black sweater and black-and-white Dior sneakers as he held Nader’s hand and led her to their car.

Just last month, Nader made another bold style statement at The White Lotus premiere — this time in a silky white gown without a bra. The look left little to the imagination as her nipples peeked through the thin fabric.

Article continues below advertisement
brooks nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The 'DWTS' star was recently spotted enjoying a romantic evening with her boyfriend, Gleb Savchenko.

Article continues below advertisement

She added a diamond choker, earrings, rings, a bracelet, and nude open-toe heels for a touch of elegance.

While on the red carpet, she cozied up to Savchenko.

Though the pair are keeping their romance casual, their chemistry is undeniable. At one point, Savchenko locked eyes with Nader as she smiled at him. In another pic, she rested her hand on his waist.

Fans first started speculating about a romance between the two back in September 2024 during Week 1 of DWTS. And judging by their red carpet moments and steamy outings, they’re only heating up more.

