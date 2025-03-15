Brooks Nader Frees the Nipple in Sheer Top During Night Out With Simon Huck: Photos
Brooks Nader is freeing the nipple!
On Friday, March 14, the Sports Illustrated model, 29, showed off her bare chest in a sheer high-neck bodysuit while out on the town with friends.
In one image, which she shared on her Instagram Story, the blonde beauty posed alongside pal Simon Huck in the backseat of a car. The reality TV star donned the revealing shirt and barely covered her nipple with her hair.
“@simonhuck having ourselves a night,” Nader penned alongside the seductive snap.
Another still showed the Dancing With the Stars alum in the mirror as she flaunted her bust yet again.
“@ysl Newest,” she captioned the upload.
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, March 13, the bombshell shared a group shot from the evening, where she posed with makeup artist Patrick Ta, Huck and many others.
Nader also wore a similar top while out and about at Paris Fashion Week recently.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On March 6, she shared a picture in a brown version of the look.
Nader stunned in the bodysuit, which she paired with a see-through burgundy lace skirt and accessorized with big metallic earrings, a burgundy clutch and matching pointed-toe slingback heels.
The celeb donned a series of gorgeous ensembles during the fun week in France, however, she notably was not joined by her boyfriend, Gleb Savchenko, 41, who was her former DWTS partner.
The relationship first started when they began rehearsing for the show and were caught kissing backstage, however, Nader brushed it off as platonic.
"I kiss everyone I know," she said at the time. "All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck."
The pair — who came in 9th place on Season 33 of the competition series — have been on-again-off-again since, though the last update confirmed they were an item.
“Brooks and Gleb are going strong right now and exclusively dating," an insider spilled. "They both have very busy lifestyles and that works for them."
The couple "bring out the best in each other" and "love each other's families," the source raved, referring to the daughters the professional dancer shares with ex Elena Samodanova and Nader’s three sisters. "They also love to playfully tease and taunt each other and keep life fun."
Savchenko and his estranged wife separated in 2020 after tying the knot in 2006, while Nader and advertising executive Billy Haire separated in 2022 after three years of marriage.