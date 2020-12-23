The estranged wife of Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko, Elena Samodanova, is finding someone new to tango with.

Photos of Samodanova canoodling on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a new man were obtained by Page Six, with the suitor in question being identified as DWTS alum Vlad Kvartin. The pair were caught kissing on film, dressed in beachwear and enjoying drinks, just one month after Samodanova announced her separation from Savchenko, whom she has been married to for 14 years and shares two daughters with.

Kvartin is part of the show’s troupe, and has also competed as a pro on the Russian version of the series. He additionally appeared on season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance.

MIRRORBALL DRAMA: SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE NEW ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CAST

Just last week, Samodanova didn’t hold back when she told her Instagram followers that she wasn’t impressed with her ex’s actions, after he went on a romantic vacay with his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo, noting on a Livestream that Savchenko seemed to be moving on a little too quickly for her liking.

She also accused Savchenko of infidelity, which he denied, but a source told Us Weekly that troubles had been brewing for a while between the couple. “My advice [is] don’t give them a second chance. I gave [Gleb] second, third, fourth, fifth chances and we never worked it out. So don’t give him a second chance. … We used to say in Russia, ‘It’s better to be alone than with someone who doesn’t deserve you,’” she said.

THE TRUTH BEHIND ‘SELLING SUNSET’: THE SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE CAST

Rumors had additionally swirled that Savchenko had been involved with show partner Chrishell Stause, which he nipped quickly in the bud. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic, he stated. “Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Earlier in the month, Stause announced that she was dating Keo Motsepe, and admitted that the rumors about being a factor in Savchenko’s marital separation had caused her considerable stress.