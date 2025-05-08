Single Brooks Nader Flaunts Body in Tiny Yellow Bikini in Miami
Brooks Nader is fully embracing her single-girl era!
The Dancing With the Stars alum turned heads during a beach day in Miami, rocking a barely-there pastel yellow bikini that showed off her post-breakup glow.
She looked totally carefree while lounging in the sun, munching on mozzarella sticks, as she almost spilled out of the tiny two-piece that put her toned abs on full display.
Nader kept it chic with oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed jute hat, staying cool with a drink in hand.
At one point, she ditched her skirt cover-up to reveal her G-string bottoms, complete with flirty ruffle details around the waist.
The Sports Illustrated model finished the sizzling look with gold jewelry — a sleek watch, chunky hoop earrings and a few shiny rings.
The bold beach outing comes just weeks after her ex Gleb Savchenko shut down rumors that cheating ended their relationship, despite claims from Nader’s sister, Grace Ann Nader.
“She doesn’t know it yet, but in 24 hours she’ll find out he cheated,” she wrote in the caption of a TikTok reel.
Responding to Grace Ann’s accusations, Gleb told E! News, “I’m not a cheater."
“I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy. I’m not a f---boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps,” he insisted.
The exes subtly addressed the breakup on TikTok back in April. Brooks posted about needing hugs from her parents, while Gleb uploaded a cryptic clip saying, “To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out.”
Gleb later claimed he found out about the split just like everyone else — through the media. He told Us Weekly that their last contact was a text message the day before the breakup news dropped.
“The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1,” he said. “She was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four-month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.”
“I was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship,” he added.
Though the pair had broken up once before during their brief relationship, Gleb made it clear this time there’s no chance of a reunion.
“I wish Brooks the best moving forward,” he said, adding that he’s still “processing things” and doesn’t “have all the answers.”