or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooks Nader
OK LogoNEWS

Single Brooks Nader Flaunts Body in Tiny Yellow Bikini in Miami

single brooks nader flaunts body tiny yellow bikini miami
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader hit the beach in a tiny yellow bikini after her split from Gleb Savchenko.

By:

May 8 2025, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader is fully embracing her single-girl era!

The Dancing With the Stars alum turned heads during a beach day in Miami, rocking a barely-there pastel yellow bikini that showed off her post-breakup glow.

Article continues below advertisement
gleb savchenko denies cheating brooks nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader hit the beach in Miami after her breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

She looked totally carefree while lounging in the sun, munching on mozzarella sticks, as she almost spilled out of the tiny two-piece that put her toned abs on full display.

Nader kept it chic with oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed jute hat, staying cool with a drink in hand.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, she ditched her skirt cover-up to reveal her G-string bottoms, complete with flirty ruffle details around the waist.

The Sports Illustrated model finished the sizzling look with gold jewelry — a sleek watch, chunky hoop earrings and a few shiny rings.

Article continues below advertisement
brooks nader yellow bikini miami
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The 'DWTS' alum wore a micro yellow bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

The bold beach outing comes just weeks after her ex Gleb Savchenko shut down rumors that cheating ended their relationship, despite claims from Nader’s sister, Grace Ann Nader.

“She doesn’t know it yet, but in 24 hours she’ll find out he cheated,” she wrote in the caption of a TikTok reel.

Responding to Grace Ann’s accusations, Gleb told E! News, “I’m not a cheater."

“I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy. I’m not a f---boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps,” he insisted.

MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
brooks nader post breakup beach look
Source: MEGA

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader were partners on Season 33 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Article continues below advertisement

The exes subtly addressed the breakup on TikTok back in April. Brooks posted about needing hugs from her parents, while Gleb uploaded a cryptic clip saying, “To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out.”

Article continues below advertisement
gleb brooks breakup tiktok drama
Source: MEGA

Gleb Savchenko denied cheating rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Gleb later claimed he found out about the split just like everyone else — through the media. He told Us Weekly that their last contact was a text message the day before the breakup news dropped.

“The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1,” he said. “She was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four-month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.”

“I was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship,” he added.

Though the pair had broken up once before during their brief relationship, Gleb made it clear this time there’s no chance of a reunion.

“I wish Brooks the best moving forward,” he said, adding that he’s still “processing things” and doesn’t “have all the answers.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.