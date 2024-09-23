Bruce Willis Spotted During Rare Public Outing in California After Actor's Family Confirmed He's 'Stable' Amid Dementia Battle: Photos
Bruce Willis is back in the passenger seat of a vehicle for another rare outing in California.
The Die Hard star was spotted being driven around Los Angeles on Saturday, September 21, amid the award-winning actor's ongoing dementia battle.
As seen in photos obtained by OK!, Willis kept a blank face while sitting beside an unidentified driver with his window rolled down on the last say of summer.
The Pulp Fiction actor was a bit bundled up for the occasion, as he layered a blue zip-up jacket over a striped blue T-shirt alongside a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt.
The sighting of Willis comes less than two weeks after the 69-year-old's ex-wife, Demi Moore, provided an update on her former spouse's health during a guest appearance on the Friday, September 13, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
"Given the givens, he’s in a stable place," Moore said of Willis — whose family announced his rare frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023 after revealing the dad-of-five's previous aphasia diagnosis in March 2022.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Demi and Bruce's youngest daughter, Tallulah, 30, provided similar information on how her famous father is doing while appearing for an interview on the Wednesday, September 18, episode of TODAY.
"He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good," she said of Bruce, who also shares Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, with Demi, as well as daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46. "And it’s hard; there’s painful days – but there’s so much love."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She continued: "It's really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we'd be best friends. I really do think that he is very proud of me."
Tallulah also opened up about her dad's dementia diagnosis during an interview at the end of August, when she said Bruce had been "doing the same ... which I'm told is good."
"But whatever kind of day it is, my family and I meet him where he's at," she noted.
"I'll go visit my dad and spend some time with him," Tallulah — who was diagnosed with autism last year at age 29 — mentioned, adding how important it is for her "to go into it open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I'm solid. I'm okay."
Tallulah declared: "I've done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present."