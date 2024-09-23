or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Bruce Willis
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bruce Willis Spotted During Rare Public Outing in California After Actor's Family Confirmed He's 'Stable' Amid Dementia Battle: Photos

Photos of Bruce Willis.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis is occasionally seen on rare car rides amid his ongoing dementia battle.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bruce Willis is back in the passenger seat of a vehicle for another rare outing in California.

The Die Hard star was spotted being driven around Los Angeles on Saturday, September 21, amid the award-winning actor's ongoing dementia battle.

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis spooted amid alzheimers diagnosis ok
Source: MEGA

The famed actor was driven around Brentwood, Calif., on Saturday, September 21.

As seen in photos obtained by OK!, Willis kept a blank face while sitting beside an unidentified driver with his window rolled down on the last say of summer.

The Pulp Fiction actor was a bit bundled up for the occasion, as he layered a blue zip-up jacket over a striped blue T-shirt alongside a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis spooted amid alzheimers diagnosis ok
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis' family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The sighting of Willis comes less than two weeks after the 69-year-old's ex-wife, Demi Moore, provided an update on her former spouse's health during a guest appearance on the Friday, September 13, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"Given the givens, he’s in a stable place," Moore said of Willis — whose family announced his rare frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023 after revealing the dad-of-five's previous aphasia diagnosis in March 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis spooted amid alzheimers diagnosis ok
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis shares three adult daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore and two young girls with his wife, Emma Hemming Willis.

MORE ON:
Bruce Willis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Demi and Bruce's youngest daughter, Tallulah, 30, provided similar information on how her famous father is doing while appearing for an interview on the Wednesday, September 18, episode of TODAY.

"He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good," she said of Bruce, who also shares Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, with Demi, as well as daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46. "And it’s hard; there’s painful days – but there’s so much love."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "It's really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we'd be best friends. I really do think that he is very proud of me."

Tallulah also opened up about her dad's dementia diagnosis during an interview at the end of August, when she said Bruce had been "doing the same ... which I'm told is good."

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis spooted amid alzheimers diagnosis ok
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis' family has remained close knit amid the actor's health woes.

Article continues below advertisement

"But whatever kind of day it is, my family and I meet him where he's at," she noted.

"I'll go visit my dad and spend some time with him," Tallulah — who was diagnosed with autism last year at age 29 — mentioned, adding how important it is for her "to go into it open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I'm solid. I'm okay."

Tallulah declared: "I've done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.