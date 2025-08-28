TRUE CRIME NEWS Killer Bryan Kohberger Went Ballistic at Female Hotel Employee Months Before Idaho College Murders Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho college students. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 28 2025, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

A female hotel employee may have narrowly avoided being a victim of Bryan Kohberger months before he murdered four University of Idaho students in November 2022. The convicted killer lost his cool at a woman working as a hotel clerk in Pullman, Wash., on June 30, 2022, after booking a room through the travel website Expedia. Kohberger had thought the staffer, who was in training, overcharged him and lashed out at her, a newly released police report revealed.

Bryan Kohberger Grew Angry at Hotel Employee Months Before Murders

Source: MEGA The convicted killer is serving four consecutive life prison sentences.

According to the legal documents, Kohberger stormed the front desk of the hotel and angrily claimed he had been overcharged for his stay. The report claimed Kohberger became "really upset" over the incident but flipped a switch and turned "nice" once the employee solved the problem. After she fixed the issue, Kohberger allegedly even began flirting with her.

Bryan Kohberger Discussed 'Knife Collections' With Female Staffer

Source: Latah County Prosecutor's Office Bryan Kohberger avoided the death penalty by entering a guilty plea deal.

The female staffer ran into Kohberger again in the hallway when she returned to work the next day and had a brief conversation with him. The woman told police the pair talked about "sheaths and collecting knives," as well as "self-defense weapons and knife collections." Kohberger ultimately left the hotel after their eerie discussion — and would later use his knife to brutally stab four college students to death at their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger Pleads Guilty to Idaho Murders

Source: MEGA/ Instagram Bryan Kohberger murdered four college students around 4 a.m. on November 13, 2022.

Kohberger didn't own up to the killings until almost three years after the disturbing slayings. In July — just weeks before his trial was set to begin — Kohberger pleaded guilty to all counts in an effort to avoid the death penalty. He was later ordered to serve to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21. When declaring his official sentence last month, Judge Steven Hippler called the murders an "unspeakable evil," as he expressed hope for the victims families to find closure once Kohberger is locked away for good.

Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger never revealed his motive for carrying out the crimes.