Killer Bryan Kohberger Went Ballistic at Female Hotel Employee Months Before Idaho College Murders
A female hotel employee may have narrowly avoided being a victim of Bryan Kohberger months before he murdered four University of Idaho students in November 2022.
The convicted killer lost his cool at a woman working as a hotel clerk in Pullman, Wash., on June 30, 2022, after booking a room through the travel website Expedia.
Kohberger had thought the staffer, who was in training, overcharged him and lashed out at her, a newly released police report revealed.
Bryan Kohberger Grew Angry at Hotel Employee Months Before Murders
According to the legal documents, Kohberger stormed the front desk of the hotel and angrily claimed he had been overcharged for his stay.
The report claimed Kohberger became "really upset" over the incident but flipped a switch and turned "nice" once the employee solved the problem.
After she fixed the issue, Kohberger allegedly even began flirting with her.
Bryan Kohberger Discussed 'Knife Collections' With Female Staffer
The female staffer ran into Kohberger again in the hallway when she returned to work the next day and had a brief conversation with him.
The woman told police the pair talked about "sheaths and collecting knives," as well as "self-defense weapons and knife collections."
Kohberger ultimately left the hotel after their eerie discussion — and would later use his knife to brutally stab four college students to death at their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.
Bryan Kohberger Pleads Guilty to Idaho Murders
Kohberger didn't own up to the killings until almost three years after the disturbing slayings.
In July — just weeks before his trial was set to begin — Kohberger pleaded guilty to all counts in an effort to avoid the death penalty.
He was later ordered to serve to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21.
When declaring his official sentence last month, Judge Steven Hippler called the murders an "unspeakable evil," as he expressed hope for the victims families to find closure once Kohberger is locked away for good.
Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison
Recalling the chilling day of November 13, 2022, Judge Hippler detailed how a "faceless coward breached the tranquility of six beautiful young people and senselessly slaughtered them, four of them" after he "slithered through that sliding glass" of their college home.
"Who committed this unspeakable evil was unknown for several weeks, but due to the killer’s incompetence and outstanding police work," Kohberger was caught "and now stands before the world and this court, unmasked," the judge continued.
"This unfathomable and senseless act of evil has caused immeasurable pain and loss. No parent should ever have to bury their child. This is the greatest tragedy that can be inflicted upon a person," Judge Hippler declared, as the victims' loved ones sat emotionally in the court room.
He noted: "Parents who took their children to college in a truck filled with moving boxes had to bring them home in hearses lined with coffins."
"The time has now come to end Mr. Kohberger’s 15 minutes of fame," the judge added before giving the murderer his sentence.