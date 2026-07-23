Bunnie Xo Shows Off Her Bra as She Embraces Single Life Post-Jelly Roll Divorce

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Bunnie Xo is stepping into her new chapter with confidence. The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a recent getaway with close friends Meme Shahan and Haley, giving fans a glimpse at how she's settling into life after her divorce from country star Jelly Roll. In one selfie, Bunnie posed inside a private jet wearing a black bra beneath an unzipped charcoal hoodie. She completed the relaxed look with metallic gray cargo pants, a silver cross necklace and full glam makeup while flashing a confident smile.

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram The podcast host showed off her cleavage in one photo.

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Another close-up showed the blonde beauty relaxing in her seat with her eyes closed, while a separate snap captured her smiling alongside her travel companions aboard the plane. Meme flashed a peace sign as Haley smiled nearby, with the trio appearing to enjoy the girls' getaway. After landing, Bunnie shared another photo with Meme inside a hotel lobby. Wrapping one arm around her friend, she left her hoodie unzipped over her black bra and finished the look with comfortable slides for a laid-back yet stylish look. “Busy doing angel activities 😇,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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Moving Forward After Her Divorce

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo shared photos from a girls' getaway with friends Meme Shahan and Haley.

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‘Doing Something She Understood’

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram The social media post comes months after Jelly Roll filed for divorce following 10 years of marriage.

Another insider claimed her decision was driven by passion. “She’s always been proud of where she came from,” said an insider. “For Bunnie, this wasn’t about controversy. It was about business, freedom and doing something she understood.” As Jelly Roll's music career continued to soar, sources alleged the couple's priorities gradually shifted in different directions. “Nobody was judging anyone,” another source explained. “The issue wasn’t morality. The issue was compatibility. They stopped seeing the same picture when they looked ahead."

Bunnie Reflects on Their Early Struggles

Source: MEGA Sources previously claimed Bunnie Xo's reported interest in returning to the adult entertainment industry created tension in the relationship.