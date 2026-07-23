Bunnie Xo Shows Off Her Bra as She Embraces Single Life Post-Jelly Roll Divorce
July 23 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET
Bunnie Xo is stepping into her new chapter with confidence.
The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a recent getaway with close friends Meme Shahan and Haley, giving fans a glimpse at how she's settling into life after her divorce from country star Jelly Roll.
In one selfie, Bunnie posed inside a private jet wearing a black bra beneath an unzipped charcoal hoodie. She completed the relaxed look with metallic gray cargo pants, a silver cross necklace and full glam makeup while flashing a confident smile.
Another close-up showed the blonde beauty relaxing in her seat with her eyes closed, while a separate snap captured her smiling alongside her travel companions aboard the plane. Meme flashed a peace sign as Haley smiled nearby, with the trio appearing to enjoy the girls' getaway.
After landing, Bunnie shared another photo with Meme inside a hotel lobby. Wrapping one arm around her friend, she left her hoodie unzipped over her black bra and finished the look with comfortable slides for a laid-back yet stylish look.
“Busy doing angel activities 😇,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
Moving Forward After Her Divorce
The carefree photo dump comes months after Jelly Roll filed for divorce, ending their 10-year marriage.
Since the split, the podcast host has been candid about focusing on herself, surrounding herself with close friends and embracing new experiences as she adjusts to single life.
According to a previous report, Bunnie's growing interest in revamping her adult entertainment career reportedly created tension in her marriage.
“Bunnie started seriously considering a return, and that created real tension,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “She wasn’t talking about her past anymore. She was talking about her future.”
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‘Doing Something She Understood’
Another insider claimed her decision was driven by passion.
“She’s always been proud of where she came from,” said an insider. “For Bunnie, this wasn’t about controversy. It was about business, freedom and doing something she understood.”
As Jelly Roll's music career continued to soar, sources alleged the couple's priorities gradually shifted in different directions.
“Nobody was judging anyone,” another source explained. “The issue wasn’t morality. The issue was compatibility. They stopped seeing the same picture when they looked ahead."
Bunnie Reflects on Their Early Struggles
Bunnie has long been open about her past. In addition to stripping, she previously worked as a high-end escort and continued seeing clients until 2020. She also created adult content on a subscription-based platform until 2023, according to People.
During the Thursday, June 18, episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast titled “The Divorce,” Bunnie looked back on the financial hardships she and Jelly Roll faced before his breakthrough success.
"Everybody always likes to say that I had all the money when we first got together, and I did this for him and I did that for him," she said. "And I mean, I had sugar daddies at the time that were paying for all of this."
She went on to explain that the reality of their finances was far different from what many people believed.
"I'm not trying to take the light off of what I did for him, but we were still in the streets, you know, and we were making money as it came," Bunnie continued. "It wasn't like I was over here just sitting on a million dollars and was taking care of him. Like, I was turning tricks to pay our bills and to get lawyers and to travel and to, you know, go on tour and stuff like that.”