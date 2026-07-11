Jelly Roll Had Interesting Reaction to Ex-Wife Bunnie Xo's Make-Out Session With 24-Year-Old Dylan Wolf
July 11 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll had no problem with ex-wife Bunnie Xo kissing 24-year-old reality star Dylan Wolf.
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host revealed on Friday, July 10, that the country singer "gets it" and had "no issue at all" with her Fourth of July make-out session, which recently made headlines.
The PDA moment gained attention on Tuesday, July 7, as it happened at Goodnight Nashville, Jelly Roll's bar in Tennessee.
Bunnie Xo Says Jelly Roll Supports Her
Bunnie addressed the viral kiss during the latest episode of her podcast.
She said, "I also have a floor there."
Bunnie added, "I also feel very safe there. I also feel protected there. That's our home. If I'm gonna land at any bar, I'm gonna do it at Goodnight Nashville."
Despite the attention surrounding the kiss, Bunnie expressed that she is not trying to hide how she is moving forward after her split.
"I had fun," she said. "I am healing out loud. So what I had fun under the fireworks? I hope I get kissed under 10 more fireworks."
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The Former Couple Has Stayed on Good Terms
The former OnlyFans creator and Jelly ended their nearly decade-long marriage in May, with news of their split becoming public the following month.
Last month, Bunnie also revealed on her podcast that her ex-husband had started dating again. The former couple married in Las Vegas in 2016 and returned to the same chapel seven years later to renew their vows.
Bunnie Xo Says She's Not Looking for a Relationship
Although the kiss sparked dating rumors, Bunnie insisted she is not in a relationship.
Bunnie expressed, "I am not dating. I do not want to be with anybody." There is an icebox where my heart is supposed to be. That s--- is chained up. You're not pinning this b----- down. Catch me if you can. Your girl is just out here having fun, living my best life."
Wolf also commented on the viral moment during an interview with TMZ, sharing his side of the story on Wednesday, July 8.
The Calabasas Confidential star said, "Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars and rabbits."
He added, "That's all that is."
He also praised Bunnie while acknowledging everything she has been going through.
Wolf said, "I love Bunnie, she's great. She's got a lot going on right now, but I'm here for her, and she's super sick."