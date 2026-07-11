Jelly Roll Had Interesting Reaction to Ex-Wife Bunnie Xo's Make-Out Session With 24-Year-Old Dylan Wolf

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Bunnie Xo Says Jelly Roll Supports Her

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo said Jelly Roll gets it and had no issue at all with her recent make-out session.

Bunnie addressed the viral kiss during the latest episode of her podcast. She said, "I also have a floor there." Bunnie added, "I also feel very safe there. I also feel protected there. That's our home. If I'm gonna land at any bar, I'm gonna do it at Goodnight Nashville."

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Source: MEGA The podcast host defended kissing Dylan Wolf at Goodnight Nashville, saying the venue still feels like home.

Despite the attention surrounding the kiss, Bunnie expressed that she is not trying to hide how she is moving forward after her split. "I had fun," she said. "I am healing out loud. So what I had fun under the fireworks? I hope I get kissed under 10 more fireworks."

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The Former Couple Has Stayed on Good Terms

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo insisted she is not dating anyone and said she is simply healing out loud after her divorce.

The former OnlyFans creator and Jelly ended their nearly decade-long marriage in May, with news of their split becoming public the following month. Last month, Bunnie also revealed on her podcast that her ex-husband had started dating again. The former couple married in Las Vegas in 2016 and returned to the same chapel seven years later to renew their vows.

Bunnie Xo Says She's Not Looking for a Relationship

Source: MEGA; @dylannwolf/Instagram Dylan Wolf and Bunnie Xo were spotted smooching.