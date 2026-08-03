Bunnie Xo Flaunts Sculpted Six-Pack Abs in Daring Barely-There Bikini Weeks After Finalizing Jelly Roll Divorce: Photo

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Bunnie Xo proved she's feeling herself in her new single era. The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host (real name: Alisa DeFord), 46, put her fit figure on full display while wearing a tiny bikini in a new video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 2.

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Bunnie Xo's Sculpted Stomach Stole the Show

Source: @bunniexo/Instagram Bunnie Xo's sculpted stomach proved she's not missing any time in the gym.

Bunnie wore a strapless red plaid top – featuring sultry cutouts to show off her cleavage – and paired the racy piece with dangerously low-cut blue bikini bottoms. The Texas native wore her blonde hair big and tousled, completing the look with cowgirl boots as she posed near a kitchen sink.

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Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo in May

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo tied the knot in August 2016.

The sultry snap comes weeks after her divorce from Jelly Roll was finalized last month. As OK! previously reported, the "Hands Up" artist (real name: Jason DeFord), 41, quietly filed for divorce from Bunnie on May 19 after 10 years of marriage. The musician listed their date of separation as May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Agreed to Split Assets

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll was required to pay his ex-wife a one-time lump sum as part of the settlement.

As part of their recent settlement, the former couple agreed to split their assets, which included homes, cars, an aircraft and intellectual properties. The country musician was also required to pay his ex a confidential one-time lump sum, eliminating any potential spousal support claims that could've been fought over in court. Despite the split, Bunnie remains united with her ex-husband's daughter from a previous relationship, Bailee Ann DeFord. She quickly came to her former stepdaughter's defense when a TikTok user asked Bunnie to "clear up" recent claims Bailee made online. "Nothing to clear up. She didn't say anything lol," Bunnie directly wrote back. "Ppl just want to run with a narrative. Love my baby forever."

The Internet Would 'Crumble' After Learning the Reason Behind Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Split

Source: @bunniexo/Instagram Bailee Ann DeFord previously asked social media users to stop commenting on her family's private matters.