Bunnie Xo Flaunts Sculpted Six-Pack Abs in Daring Barely-There Bikini Weeks After Finalizing Jelly Roll Divorce: Photo
Aug. 3 2026, Updated 4:54 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo proved she's feeling herself in her new single era.
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host (real name: Alisa DeFord), 46, put her fit figure on full display while wearing a tiny bikini in a new video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 2.
Bunnie Xo's Sculpted Stomach Stole the Show
Bunnie wore a strapless red plaid top – featuring sultry cutouts to show off her cleavage – and paired the racy piece with dangerously low-cut blue bikini bottoms.
The Texas native wore her blonde hair big and tousled, completing the look with cowgirl boots as she posed near a kitchen sink.
Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo in May
The sultry snap comes weeks after her divorce from Jelly Roll was finalized last month.
As OK! previously reported, the "Hands Up" artist (real name: Jason DeFord), 41, quietly filed for divorce from Bunnie on May 19 after 10 years of marriage.
The musician listed their date of separation as May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Agreed to Split Assets
As part of their recent settlement, the former couple agreed to split their assets, which included homes, cars, an aircraft and intellectual properties.
The country musician was also required to pay his ex a confidential one-time lump sum, eliminating any potential spousal support claims that could've been fought over in court.
Despite the split, Bunnie remains united with her ex-husband's daughter from a previous relationship, Bailee Ann DeFord. She quickly came to her former stepdaughter's defense when a TikTok user asked Bunnie to "clear up" recent claims Bailee made online.
"Nothing to clear up. She didn't say anything lol," Bunnie directly wrote back. "Ppl just want to run with a narrative. Love my baby forever."
The Internet Would 'Crumble' After Learning the Reason Behind Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Split
Apart from Bailee, 18, Jelly Roll is also a father to a son named Noah, whom he shares with a former partner.
It's unclear what the critic was referring to, though Bailee made headlines just days earlier after she addressed Jelly Roll and Bunnie's split in a TikTok livestream on July 19.
"Nobody cheated," Bailee told her nearly 600,000 followers. "Period. [Get] the f--- out of my comments, my DMs, my live with that s---, I don’t care, I don’t want to talk about it."
While she didn't share specific details about the split, Bailee said the internet would "crumble" the day she decided to talk about it.
"It’s not a difference in f------ opinions," she continued. "Nobody else lived in it. So don’t f----- even. I’m, for real, so done. Good? Everybody good? We’re on the same page? Cool."