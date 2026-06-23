Bunnie Xo Confesses She Used Sugar Daddies to Bankroll Jelly Roll's Early Career: 'I Was Turning Tricks to Pay Our Bills'
June 23 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo opened up about how she supported her estranged husband, Jelly Roll, at the beginning of his music career.
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host described "turning tricks" to bankroll his burgeoning life as a singer on the Monday, June 22, episode of her show.
"When Jay and I first got together, we were two kids who literally had nothing," she recalled. "Everybody always likes to say that I had all the money when we first got together, and I did this for him and I did that for him. And I mean, I had sugar daddies at the time that were paying for all of this."
"It wasn't like I was over here just sitting on f------ a million dollars and was taking care of him," she said. "Like, I was turning tricks to pay our bills and to get lawyers and to travel and to, you know, go on tour and stuff like that."
Bunnie Xo previously worked as a high-end escort.
"I literally went on tour with him and was seeing clients just to fund our life at the time," she continued. "As this thing started growing, it just, I mean, I remember there were shows that my husband would play to f------ 20 people."
'I Was Always Protecting Him'
Bunnie Xo reflected on her decade-long relationship with Jelly Roll a month after they filed for divorce.
"I was like always protecting him and always making sure he was okay and always chasing him, and I literally was the glue that held us together," she insisted.
She explained that the former couple had stopped communicating effectively with one another, ultimately culminating in their split.
"So in this past year and a half, because I felt like he wasn't pouring into me, and I wasn't pouring into him, and we just weren't communicating," she confessed. "We just weren't on the same page. I stopped chasing him."
- 'It Was Not Mutual': Bunnie Xo Reveals Truth Behind Jelly Roll Divorce Filing
- Is Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s Divorce a 'PR Scandal'? Scorned Comedian Raises Eyebrows With Wild Claim About Country Star’s Shocking Split
- Jelly Roll Clarifies Cryptic Video Was 'Not a Response to Anything' Amid Divorce From Bunnie Xo
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Why Did Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Break Up?
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll married in 2016 after meeting the year prior in Las Vegas. The country star filed for divorce in May after almost 10 years together.
In a previous episode of her podcast, Bunnie Xo detailed the moment that led up to their split.
The star claimed things came to a head during an argument on Mother's Day. Though she did not reveal what the fight was about, she recalled reaching her limit.
"I just looked at him and I said, 'Well, file the f------ divorce papers,'" she shared.
"And in our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don't say, even though my husband has said it numerous times," she added. "But when I say it, it really holds weight, because I'm not the type of person who says what I don't mean."
Bunnie Xo said her ex filed the papers the next day. The divorce, which cited "irreconcilable differences," became public on June 15.
Comedian Nicole Arbour made bombshell claims that the couple had been struggling financially and often capitalized on drama to garner money and media attention.
Arbour released a diss track about Jelly Roll titled "Cosplay Christian," which she alleged could have been the catalyst for the split.
“I guess that there was a huge fight about it,” Arbour told a news outlet. “I was told one of his main sponsors quit because she wouldn’t work with him.”
Arbour isn't so sure their divorce is real.
"Jelly Roll and his wife will create a PR scandal,” she said. “I believe this divorce is. They create a giant scandal with the press that they get off of, then launch something.”