Busta Rhymes Thinks People Shouldn't Share Opinions on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal Until 'the Truth Is Undisputed'
Busta Rhymes isn't interested in dissecting the trafficking and sexual abuse allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.
While speaking with a reporter at the Monday, October 21, NYC premiere of Venom: The Last Dance, the rapper explained why he hasn't commented on the scandal.
He also noted that fellow rappers shouldn't be asked about the drama just because Diddy, 54, is in their industry.
"Number one, I think we need to stop doing a hip-hop scene — his situation is not a hip-hop situation," the star, 52, clarified.
"I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation," he continued. "I think a lot of times, people don't realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things that you have no understanding outside of what you're being told. "
The Halloween: Resurrection actor noted that "propaganda" plays a part in the public's views.
"I like to wait for the truth before I really start to dive into trying to understand, because I think understanding is the absence of confusion. Understanding is the reflection of knowledge and wisdom," he stated. "The truth is undisputed. I think that we kind of, like, confuse ourselves, prematurely pass judgment, and we're not realizing how much we can directly and indirectly affect everyone involved with our unwarranted opinions."
- 50 Cent Insists Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal Is What He's 'Been Saying for 10 Years': 'Just My Perspective'
- Denzel Washington Screamed at Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Not 'Respecting Anyone' During All-Night Party in 2003: Source
- Elon Musk Called Sean 'Diddy' Combs a 'Good Friend' Prior to Disgraced Rapper's Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rhymes added that he's reserving his opinions on the matter and just wishes "the best for everyone involved."
"The one thing that we should take away from what I'm saying is everybody probably needs to mind their d--- business until the truth is undisputed," he said. "At that point, justice needs to be served accordingly for everyone involved."
The "Dangerous" artist called the situation "unfortunate" for both the disgraced mogul and the victims.
"I'm gonna leave it there, and I'm gonna mind my business, and hopefully everybody can find it in their hearts to keep they opinion to theyself [sic] and just know that every time you voice an opinion, you might be hurting somebody," he spilled.
"Now, I don't dispute what I see. If I see something, ain't nothing to talk about. But I wasn't there for none of it, and I also think that for the people who were there, let's think about them first before you think about your own opinion," Rhymes concluded. "Put prayers up for them all."
On September 16, Diddy was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs pled not guilty, and he will remain behind bars until his trial beings in May 2025.
Extra spoke to Busta Rhymes.