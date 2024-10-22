or
Busta Rhymes Thinks People Shouldn't Share Opinions on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal Until 'the Truth Is Undisputed'

Composite photo of Busta Rhymes and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was denied bail more than once while behind bars.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Busta Rhymes isn't interested in dissecting the trafficking and sexual abuse allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

While speaking with a reporter at the Monday, October 21, NYC premiere of Venom: The Last Dance, the rapper explained why he hasn't commented on the scandal.

Source: mega

Busta Rhymes said he won't give his opinion on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' scandal until there's definitive proof.

He also noted that fellow rappers shouldn't be asked about the drama just because Diddy, 54, is in their industry.

"Number one, I think we need to stop doing a hip-hop scene — his situation is not a hip-hop situation," the star, 52, clarified.

"I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation," he continued. "I think a lot of times, people don't realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things that you have no understanding outside of what you're being told. "

Source: mega

The disgraced dad-of-seven pled not guilty to trafficking, racketeering and more.

The Halloween: Resurrection actor noted that "propaganda" plays a part in the public's views.

"I like to wait for the truth before I really start to dive into trying to understand, because I think understanding is the absence of confusion. Understanding is the reflection of knowledge and wisdom," he stated. "The truth is undisputed. I think that we kind of, like, confuse ourselves, prematurely pass judgment, and we're not realizing how much we can directly and indirectly affect everyone involved with our unwarranted opinions."

Source: mega

Busta Rhymes said people should 'mind their business' instead of commenting on Combs' arrest.

Rhymes added that he's reserving his opinions on the matter and just wishes "the best for everyone involved."

"The one thing that we should take away from what I'm saying is everybody probably needs to mind their d--- business until the truth is undisputed," he said. "At that point, justice needs to be served accordingly for everyone involved."

The "Dangerous" artist called the situation "unfortunate" for both the disgraced mogul and the victims.

"I'm gonna leave it there, and I'm gonna mind my business, and hopefully everybody can find it in their hearts to keep they opinion to theyself [sic] and just know that every time you voice an opinion, you might be hurting somebody," he spilled.

Source: mega

A lawyer said he's representing 120 individuals who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Combs.

"Now, I don't dispute what I see. If I see something, ain't nothing to talk about. But I wasn't there for none of it, and I also think that for the people who were there, let's think about them first before you think about your own opinion," Rhymes concluded. "Put prayers up for them all."

On September 16, Diddy was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs pled not guilty, and he will remain behind bars until his trial beings in May 2025.

Extra spoke to Busta Rhymes.

