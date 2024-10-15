'This Is Pathetic': Bow Wow Under Fire for Saying He Misses Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties After Music Mogul's Trafficking Arrest
Has Bow Wow not read the room?
The rapper, 37, is being torn apart by social media users after admitting he misses Sean "Diddy" Combs' parties — despite the infamous gatherings being a main focus of federal agents ongoing trafficking investigation into the music mogul and other potential celebrity suspects.
Bow Wow made the controversial remarks during a guest appearance on the October 10 episode of Rocsi Diaz's "More to the Story" podcast, where he praised Combs as the "gatekeeper to the game" and emphasized how much he feels the imprisoned 54-year-old's absence from the music industry.
"Like, BET Award weekend, like the past two, it didn’t feel right," Bow Wow declared in reference to the BET Awards in June and the BET Hip Hop Awards last week.
The "Like You" rapper went on to specifically mention how much he longs to attend another shindig hosted by Combs, as he confessed: "There was no motion, there was no parties. There was nowhere to go."
Diaz then chimed in to acknowledge the difference between Combs' A-list parties and the illegal "freak offs" that allegedly occurred in private areas of the gatherings, where prosecutors claimed the Bad Boy Records founder "manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial s-- workers" as part of his "patterns of abuse."
- Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Dark and Wild Parties: Everything Celebrities Have Said About His Infamous Gatherings
- Denzel Washington Screamed at Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Not 'Respecting Anyone' During All-Night Party in 2003: Source
- Elon Musk Called Sean 'Diddy' Combs a 'Good Friend' Prior to Disgraced Rapper's Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The model and television host, 42, noted: "For the record, I left before 1 [a.m.]! I never stayed! I've only been to two parties and I’ve never seen a freak off!"
Bow Wow also clarified he had been referencing the star-studded parties both he and Diaz have attended in the past, not the disturbing "freak offs" described in a 14-page indictment against Combs.
Still, the "Let Me Hold You" hitmaker — who was signed by Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Recordings at age 11 after being discovered by Snoop Dogg at age 6 — said he feels like there is a "hole" without Combs' presence in the music industry.
"I said, 'Jermaine, there’s no parties,'" Bow Wow recalled while pretending to be on the phone with his longtime mentor. "You feel it. It’s like a hole. He was everything hip-hop! So for that to die out, you just would have never thought."
The podcast episode aired the exact same day Combs made his first appearance in Manhattan federal court to determine his scheduled trial start date of May 5. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars for the racketeering and trafficking charges he was presented with, if convicted.
The sensitivity of the subject extremely upset social media users, as many wondered, "why would he say this??" following the several sexual assault-related lawsuits filed against Combs within the past year.
"Thats very tone deaf of Bow Wow. To hear people were sexually abused and drugged to the point of catatonia and being revived by IV fluids during these parties he is lamenting and STILL go on and cry over the loss of those parties? Child? [Are] you stupid? Or you just do not care?" one critic expressed, while another added: "This is pathetic."
A third user slammed the star, writing, "You poor thing. What's unreal is the decades that Diddy, unequivocally abused, shattered lives and careers and mentally harmed other individuals with impunity. And, here you are talking like they just closed your fav amusement park. Sit down," as a fourth asked, "Can he read the room?"
"Considering current circumstances to be saying this is wild," a fifth person admitted.