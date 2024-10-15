'This Is Pathetic': Bow Wow Under Fire for Saying He Misses Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties After Music Mogul's Trafficking Arrest

Bow Wow made the controversial remarks during a guest appearance on the October 10 episode of Rocsi Diaz's "More to the Story" podcast, where he praised Combs as the "gatekeeper to the game" and emphasized how much he feels the imprisoned 54-year-old's absence from the music industry.

"Like, BET Award weekend, like the past two, it didn’t feel right," Bow Wow declared in reference to the BET Awards in June and the BET Hip Hop Awards last week.