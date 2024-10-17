or
'Whiny Little B----': Dave Bautista Slams Donald Trump for Acting Like a 5-Year-Old Who 'Throws Tantrums' in Scathing Rant

Composite photo of Dave Bautista and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Dave Bautista urged men that Donald Trump is not a 'tough guy.'

By:

Oct. 17 2024, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Dave Bautista didn’t hold back when he put Donald Trump on blast!

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor, 55 — who has endorsed Kamala Harris for president — shared a video where he dissed the former POTUS' masculinity.

Source: @jimmykimmellive/Instagram
When host Jimmy Kimmel noted how Trump is polling ahead of Harris among men, Bautista shared that the convicted felon isn’t “the strong, Alpha man these men believe him to be” — instead, he is a “whiny little b----.”

The clip of Bautista began with the Guardians of the Galaxy star in a boxing gym as he tells male voters, “Fellas, we gotta talk.”

“A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not. I mean, look at him, he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt so he could dodge the draft. Look at that gut. It’s like a garbage bag full of buttermilk,” he stated.

“He’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella,” Bautista added alongside a clip of Trump struggling with a black parasol. “He cheats at golf, he creeps around beauty pageant dressing rooms.”

dave bautista donald trump acting year old throws tantrums rant
Source: MEGA

Dave Bautista has endorsed Donald Trump's rival Kamala Harris for president.

Bautista continued: “He’s got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton. And you know that little dance he does? He looks like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes.”

The rant did not end there, as the My Spy alum added, “He’s moody. He pouts. He throws tantrums. He acts like a 5-year-old behind the wheels of a truck. The guy needs help walking downhill. Almost there, Grandma.”

The celeb concluded by directly addressing male voters again.

“This November, let’s stop kidding ourselves. Donald Trump is afraid of rain, of dogs, of windmills, Meryl f------ Streep and being laughed at,” he said.

dave bautista donald trump acting year old throws tantrums rant
Source: MEGA

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' posted the clip of Dave Bautista along with the caption, 'Trump gets his masculinity checked by the manliest Avenger of all!'

Jimmy Kimmel Live! captioned the hilarious social media video, “Trump gets his masculinity checked by the manliest Avenger of all!”

In the comments section of the upload, fans couldn’t help but share their thoughts on Bautista’s message.

“This is the best political ad in history! 🥇🏆,” one user penned, while another added, “Oh boy, he’s gonna be fuming about that!!! But Jimmy, I like you even more now 🤣,” referencing how Trump tends to have social media meltdowns following criticism.

“Baddest, raddest political ad I’ve ever seen. Dave just gained millions of fans/followers that previously never knew him by jumping into this ring🔥,” someone else said of the former wrestler.

dave bautista donald trump acting year old throws tantrums rant
Source: MEGA

Dave Bautista said Donald Trump 'wears more makeup than Dolly Parton' and 'whines like a baby.'

“This needs to become a campaign ad and put on every TV in battleground states around the clock! 😂,” a fourth individual penned.

