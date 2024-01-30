Caitlyn Jenner Makes Son Brandon Remove Scene of Her From His New Reality Show Out of Loyalty to Fox News
When it comes to a career at Fox News, Caitlyn Jenner isn't taking any chances.
The 74-year-old recently shut down her own son Brandon Jenner's claims that the Republican commentator would be featured on his new reality show At Home With the Jenners on UnchainedTV.
Caitlyn reportedly had zero clue she was included in a scene, let alone the show as a whole, causing her to be unpleased with Brandon's use of his parent's name during promotional interviews for the show, a source revealed to a news publication on Monday, January 29.
Three short teaser episodes have already been released, including a scene of Caitlyn joining her family for dinner alongside David Foster.
After learning her name was being used in both promos and the show itself, Caitlyn's attorney contacted the reality series' production company and threatened to take legal action if the former Olympian wasn't removed from episodes in a timely manner, according to the insider.
The confidante confirmed Caitlyn's since been deleted from any episodes already featuring her, as well as from future appearances they might have been planning.
It seems Caitlyn's insistence on not being a part of her son's latest venture has to do with her career at Fox News.
The gold medal-winning decathlete is allegedly in the midst of renewing her contract with the network and doesn't want to jeopardize her job there as a contributor ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and the presidential election also taking place later this year.
The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star worries a cameo on a different network could be a breach of her contract with Fox News.
Caitlyn still wishes success for Brandon's show, however, she was pretty angry about how her son went about gaining attention for the cooking series, prompting her to give the 42-year-old a call voicing her disappointment about the matter, per the source.
After news broke about the slight disagreement between the two, Caitlyn took to X (formerly named Twitter) to directly address the drama on her own personal platform.
"I have never been more excited working @FoxNews, reaching millions, especially in light of the presidential election and the summer Olympics right around the corner. Reality TV has been in the rearview mirror for a while now. I wish my son nothing but the best for his cooking show!" Caitlyn expressed in a statement shared Monday evening.
When a social media user accused Caitlyn of "abandoning" her son, she clapped back, stating: "Abandoning? I never joined his show. I have been with Fox for years and plan to continue where my voice can be heard on sports, the Olympics, fairness in sport, the election, and a variety of other issues I am passionate about."