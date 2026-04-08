'I Don't Think We Have to Worry About Kristi Noem': Caitlyn Jenner Weighs in on Ex-Trump Staffer's Husband's Cross-Dressing Scandal

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Caitlyn Jenner is confident Kristi Noem will be alright after her husband's kinky cross-dressing double life was exposed. When asked about the scandal on the Tuesday, April 7, installment of Tomi Lahren's podcast, the former reality TV star said: "I don't think we have to worry about Kristi Noem. I think she's going to be doing just fine in the future, and I hope things work out for her."

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'It's Tough When You're in the Public Eye'

Source: mega Bryon Noem was recently exposed as a cross-dresser.

As OK! reported, a representative for the recently fired Homeland Security chief said in a March 31 statement of the scandal, "Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time." The Daily Mail revealed in a bombshell exposé the same day that Bryon Noem had allegedly been messaging women from the "bimbofication" scene, in which adult entertainers enhance their b----- with tons of saline to make them to look like "Barbie dolls." In photos obtained by the outlet, the married father-of-three was seen wearing hot pants and tight tops stuffed with what appear to be balloons. Caitlyn, 76, also told Tomi, 33, "it's tough when you're in the public eye to navigate all of that. You obviously have to have a good PR person. You have to be able to put out statements that are appropriate."

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'I Would Tell the Husband to Take Up Golf'

Source: Tomi Lahren Is Fearless/youtube The Olympic gold medalist admitted she 'didn't want to hurt anybody' when she came out as a transgender woman.

Speaking about her own experience coming out as transgender in 2015, she continued, "Because the bottom line for me was I just didn't want to hurt anybody besides myself. I can handle anything. You can throw anything at me and I can handle it. But I don't want to put my kids, friends, loved ones, whatever it may be through that." The Olympic gold medalist also recommended Bryon, 56, "take up golf," one of her favorite pastimes, quipping, "usually the cameras aren't out there." "Actually, when I came out, they actually had a camera above the golf course just to see what tees I teed off from. Did I tee off from the men's tees or did I tee off from the women's tees?" she shared. "I thought, that's how invasive these people can be."

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Caitlyn Jenner Thinks Kristi Noem Is 'a Good Person'

Source: mega Caitlyn Jenner likes Kristi Noem.

Before commenting on the scandal, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum praised Kristi, 54, telling Tomi she is fan of the former DHS secretary. "You know what? I like Kristi Noem. I think she is a smart, intelligent, hardworking," Caitlyn said. "She's shown that throughout her career. And I like people like that." "I think she's a good person," she added.

'We Have a Very Strong Leader Right Now'

Source: mega Caitlyn Jenner also commented on Kristi Noem's axing from her DHS position.