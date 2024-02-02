'Call Your Loved Ones': Jameela Jamil Regrets Not Seeing 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Producer's Wife Isabelle Thomas Before Her Tragic Suicide
Jameela Jamil is opening up about dealing with regret after her friend and wife of Killers of the Flower Moon producer Bradley Thomas, Isabelle Thomas, committed suicide on Monday, January 29.
On Thursday, February 1, the actress shared a post on Instagram to remind her followers of what is important in life amid the tragedy.
“I lost a friend very suddenly this week. Don't wait til later. Don't presume you can just grow old together. Don't presume the world is fair or makes sense. Don’t take anyone or anything you love for granted for a minute,” she captioned the post.
“I was supposed to see her a few weeks ago and couldn’t because I was busy with stupid f------ work. I missed the chance to tell her I love her. And to hold her one last time,” she continued of Isabelle, who passed away at age 39. “This is your reminder to put loved ones first so you never have the excruciating regret that I have right now. F--- work. F--- the nonsense. Call your loved ones.”
She concluded: “My heart is completely and utterly broken and I don't think I will ever recover.”
Jameela’s fans attempted to comfort her in the comments section.
“You won’t get over it, that’s not how it works. But you will learn to accommodate your loss. You’ll make a space for your grief. And that will get easier in time. I’m sorry for your loss 💙,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Thank you for this reminder. Your heart is so big I know it’s hurting right now and all of us who you constantly show up for and help are sending you healing hugs and so much love ❤️❤️❤️.”
“I’m so sorry Jameela. Please take care of yourself while you grieve — you're a wonderful person and I'm sure your friend knew how much you cared about them, whether you saw them one last time or not. Much love ❤️,” a third assured, while a fourth expressed, “Sending you so much love. Grief can blindside us — we’re all just trying to live our best lives — and then instantly it can turn everything upside down. Go easy on yourself ❤️❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, Isabelle heartbreakingly jumped from the balcony of a high floor at Hotel Angeleno in West Los Angeles, Calif., and was found dead at the scene, TMZ revealed.
According to police, there was no suicide note left.
The Medical Examiner’s Office listed her death as suicide and attributed the official cause to multiple traumatic injuries suffered from her extreme fall.
Isabelle is survived by her famed husband and their two children.