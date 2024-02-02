Kate Middleton 'Coma' Claims Leave Kensington Palace Furious: 'Total Nonsense'
A Spanish journalist claimed Kate Middleton was unconscious and in a "coma" after her recent operation, but Kensington Palace quickly put a stop to those rumors.
“It’s total nonsense,” a palace source told an outlet when asked about the assertions made on Spanish TV. “No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household."
"It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case," the insider added.
Journalist Concha Calleja said the Princess of Wales was in "great danger," and she had "spoken to an aide from the royal household in a completely off-the-record manner."
“The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose,” Calleja claimed. “The decision was to put her (Kate) in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well. The concern in the royal household was palpable. It was about saving her life.”
While Kate is recuperating from home, Prince William is expected to take care of her and their children. OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold discussed the couple's dynamic in an interview.
“Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," Harrold said. "I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."
"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void," the insider added. "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality."
Harrold believes William will wait on his wife “hand and foot" during this time period.
“He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day,” he recalled. “I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed, William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery.”
A rep for Kate announced that she returned to her royal estate and was grateful for the kind messages she received.
"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Monday, January 29. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."
“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well-wishes they have received from around the world," the blurb read.
