Kate Middleton 'Coma' Claims Leave Kensington Palace Furious: 'Total Nonsense'

While Kate is recuperating from home, Prince William is expected to take care of her and their children. OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold discussed the couple's dynamic in an interview.

“Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," Harrold said. "I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."

"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void," the insider added. "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality."