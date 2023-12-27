'Parasite' Star Lee Sun-Kyun Dead at 48 in Apparent Suicide Amid South Korean Drug Investigation
Lee Sun-Kyun devastatingly died at age 48 in an apparent suicide in Seoul, South Korea.
On Tuesday, December 26, the star of the Oscar-winning film Parasite was found in a car at a park with a charcoal briquette positioned next to him, indicating the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Yonhap News Agency.
The Helpless actor was not transported to a hospital for emergency care, as he was pronounced dead at the scene, the news outlet revealed.
Sun-Kyun's cause of death has not been confirmed at this time, however, the All About My Wife actor had left a message similar to a suicide note at home prior to driving away from home and assumably arriving at the park where he lost his life.
His family had discovered the note and alerted the police, though it was too late by the time authorities arrived at the scene.
Sun-Kyun's unexpected passing comes in the midst of a South Korean drug investigation.
The A Hard Day actor completed three rounds of interrogation by police due to suspicion he was using marijuana and other illegal substances in South Korea — a country in which there are strict laws prohibiting the consumption of drugs, including cannabis, aside from the limited authorization of medical marijuana usage with a doctor's prescription to help treat certain diseases.
Questioning from law enforcement occurred after Sun-Kyun was suspected of using drugs during several occasions this year.
Most recently, he was thought to have done drugs at the residence of a hostess employed by a high-end bar in Seoul on Saturday, December 23.
According to the news outlet, Sun-Kyun denied willingly ingesting illegal substances, claiming the woman tricked him into taking drugs without him knowing what he illicit activities he was participating in.
All of Sun-Kyun's original drug tests, including one conducted by the National Forensic Service, reportedly came back negative, per the news publication.
The My Mister actor was determined to prove his innocence, as he reportedly submitted a request to take a polygraph test in an attempt to determine he was telling the truth about his claims.
His death and drug investigation weren't the only troubles Sun-Kyun faced in recent months.
Sun-Kyun was supposed to join the cast of an upcoming dark comedy No Way Out, however, he agreed to stepping down from production after becoming a suspect of the police investigation into his alleged drug use, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.
"Following an unfortunate incident last week with the actor Lee Sun-kyun, he expressed that it would take a considerable amount of time to sort out the current situation and that he will inevitably drop out [from filming]" the film's producer, Studio X+U, announced in a statement in October. "The company reached an agreement with Lee’s agency and respects the actor’s position. Shooting will continue as scheduled, and there will be no further delay."