Kevin Costner Finds Ex-Wife's New Romance With Former Friend 'Hilarious': 'She’s His Problem Now!'
Kevin Costner could care less about ex-wife Christine Baumgartner dating his former friend.
According to an insider, the Yellowstone actor, 69, has gotten quite a chuckle from the designer's budding romance with their past neighbor and pal Josh Connor, which comes less than a year after the couple ended their marriage.
"Kevin finds the whole thing hilarious," the source claimed. "Kevin just hopes Josh has deep pockets because Christine has expensive taste!"
After Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023, she had been looking for another man to support her. "Christine's training her new man to finance her lavish lifestyle. He's paying for everything, dinners out, vacations, gifts," the insider said.
"People are shaking their heads, saying, ‘Poor guy,’ but Josh is totally smitten. Kevin feels like she’s his problem now!” the source added.
As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood hunk had a feeling the mother of his children was interested in his friend for quite some time. "Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh," the source spilled. "Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room."
"Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about," the insider continued. "Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him."
"Josh was initially just a friend," the source added. "He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy."
- Kevin Costner 'Had Strong Suspicions' About His Neighbor's Rumored Romance With Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner: 'Something Was Going On'
- Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Dating Financier Josh Connor Despite Previously Denying Their Romance: Source
- Kevin Costner Divorce: Christine Baumgartner Denies Dating Actor Josh Connor In New Testimony
Last spring, Costner confirmed through his representatives that he and Baumgartner – with whom he shares kids Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13 — were done. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the statement read. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
In the months following, a nasty legal battle over child support and assets ensued. "He’s convinced she’s been trying to make him look bad all along," a source explained at the time. "Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners. This divorce is one of the hardest things he’s ever been through."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"For an ultra private star like Kevin, who keeps things close to his chest, having personal details about his marriage and lifestyle continue to be aired out in public is the last thing he needed," the insider explained. "He wanted to stop the madness."
Star spoke to sources close to Costner.