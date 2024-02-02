Kevin Costner Finds Ex-Wife's New Romance With Former Friend 'Hilarious': 'She’s His Problem Now!'

"Kevin finds the whole thing hilarious," the source claimed. "Kevin just hopes Josh has deep pockets because Christine has expensive taste!"

After Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023, she had been looking for another man to support her. "Christine's training her new man to finance her lavish lifestyle. He's paying for everything, dinners out, vacations, gifts," the insider said.

"People are shaking their heads, saying, ‘Poor guy,’ but Josh is totally smitten. Kevin feels like she’s his problem now!” the source added.