Darius Rucker's Ex Kate Quigley Trashes 'D-Bag' Singer After His Drug Arrest: 'All I Can Say Is Karma'
Kate Quigley was thrilled to hear about her ex-boyfriend Darius Rucker's arrest on drug charges.
Just hours after news broke on Thursday, February 1, that the "Wagon Wheel" singer had been charged in Tennessee with two counts of simple possession and casual exchange, as well as violation of registration law, his comedian ex-girlfriend took a moment to respond to the situation on social media.
"Yes. I've heard. All I can say is Karma," Quigley wrote via X (formerly named Twitter) of Rucker — who was released from police custody on Thursday on a $10,500 bond, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office informed a news publication.
Minutes later, the former Playboy TV’s Undercover host shared a follow-up post to both X and Instagram of herself sunbathing in a bikini with her tongue sticking out, alongside the caption: "Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma."
Shortly after Rucker's arrest landed him in headlines, the "Come Back Song" singer's lawyer said the 57-year-old "is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges," per a statement obtained by the news outlet.
Upon trolling Rucker — whom Quigley dated for less than a year in 2020 — the comedian faced some backlash from social media users, as one even labeled her "pathetic" for commenting on his drug arrest when she's been involved in a serious substance-related situation herself.
In September 2021, sometime after she and Rucker called it quits, Quigley was partying in Venice Beach, Calif., with her friends, comedians Fuquan Johnson, Natalie Williamson and Enrico Colangeli, when she overdosed on cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl without her knowledge.
The laced drug landed her in the hospital, however, Johnson, Williamson and Colangeli didn't make it.
Quigley believes she lived and her friends died because they had done more of the cocaine-fentanyl mixture than she had.
At the time, Rucker responded to his ex-girlfriend's overdose during an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas a couple weeks after the fatal evening, as OK! previously reported.
"You know, she's doing great. She's coming out of that. I'm glad that she's doing that," he expressed. "My heart goes out to all the other victims, but [Quigley] is doing OK."
Days after overdosing, Quigley confirmed she was doing alright after being released from the hospital.
"Thank you to everyone who reached out to me over the past week. I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life," she shared in a social media statement.
E! News obtained information about Rucker's arrest from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.