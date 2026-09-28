Cameron Rorrison Pays Tribute to Presley Gerber, Says He Had a 'Wide Open Heart' and Kindness
Sept. 28 2026, Published 4:07 a.m. ET
Cameron Rorrison is remembering Presley Gerber for the qualities that made him special to those who knew him.
"I've had a difficult time finding the words as I feel like nothing I could say would ever do justice to the person Presley was," Cameron wrote.
"But I'd like for him to be remembered for a few things..." she said.
"Anyone who was lucky enough to have the gift of knowing Presley," she continued,
She added, "will know him and remember him for his wide open heart, his inspiring compassion, and incredible understanding."
Cameron, who dated Presley from 2018 to 2020, shared an emotional tribute to her ex-boyfriend on Instagram Stories on September 26, six days after his death at 27.
Cameron Rorrison Remembers Presley Gerber’s Kindness
Cameron also shared what stood out to her most about Presley.
She wrote, "One of the most amazing" qualities was his "humanity and his unique way of making every person, no matter who, feel as brilliant and important as the next."
The actress also said that she had not found this "incredibly beautiful quality" as "honest and pure" in another person since the late model.
She then shared a final message for him.
"He was an angel in this life and will be in the next. I hope you can feel the outpouring of love up there Pres," she concluded.
Cameron was one of several of Presley’s former girlfriends to pay tribute following his death.
Charlotte D’Alessio shared a photo dump on Instagram in tribute to the fashion model on September 26 and captioned it, "rest easy king."
Lexi Wood, who briefly dated him in 2022, also remembered him in an Instagram post as "one of the kindest, most open, loving and courageous people."
- Presley Gerber's Ex Charlotte D'Alessio Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After His Death at 27
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- Presley Gerber's Family 'Saddened Beyond Words' After His Death at 27, Insider Says as They Blast Claims His Struggles Were Caused by 'Absent Hollywood Parents'
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Presley Gerber’s Cause of Death Remained Deferred
Presley died on September 20 inside a rehab facility in Los Angeles.
Santa Monica Police Department previously told E! News in a September 21 statement that he was found dead of a "suspected overdose" and said there was "no indication of foul play."
Per an official press release, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy before his body was cremated but deferred his cause of death.
The office said, "additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination."
His death certificate confirmed his cremation five days after his death, per TMZ.
His ashes were expected to remain at his parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's home in Malibu.
Presley Gerber Spoke About Addiction and Mental Health
Before his death, Presley spoke openly about his mental health and addiction struggles.
"Whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," he said on a 2023 episode of the "Studio 22" podcast.
"That’s really what I want to do is help people—help people, whether you're depressed, you're struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean, it could be anything, and there's no judgment," he added.
An insider previously told Page Six that the late star entered rehab because he "knew he needed help."
Per the source, he wanted to be "free" of his addictions.
Sources previously told the outlet that his sister Kaia Gerber was taking her brother’s death "very, very hard."