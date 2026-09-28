Cameron Rorrison Pays Tribute to Presley Gerber, Says He Had a 'Wide Open Heart' and Kindness

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Cameron Rorrison is remembering Presley Gerber for the qualities that made him special to those who knew him. "I've had a difficult time finding the words as I feel like nothing I could say would ever do justice to the person Presley was," Cameron wrote. "But I'd like for him to be remembered for a few things..." she said. "Anyone who was lucky enough to have the gift of knowing Presley," she continued, She added, "will know him and remember him for his wide open heart, his inspiring compassion, and incredible understanding." Cameron, who dated Presley from 2018 to 2020, shared an emotional tribute to her ex-boyfriend on Instagram Stories on September 26, six days after his death at 27.

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Cameron Rorrison Remembers Presley Gerber’s Kindness

Source: MEGA Cameron Rorrison remembered Presley Gerber for his 'wide open heart.'

Cameron also shared what stood out to her most about Presley. She wrote, "One of the most amazing" qualities was his "humanity and his unique way of making every person, no matter who, feel as brilliant and important as the next." The actress also said that she had not found this "incredibly beautiful quality" as "honest and pure" in another person since the late model. She then shared a final message for him. "He was an angel in this life and will be in the next. I hope you can feel the outpouring of love up there Pres," she concluded.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber’s ex-girlfriends Charlotte D’Alessio and Lexi Wood paid tribute to him following his death.

Cameron was one of several of Presley’s former girlfriends to pay tribute following his death. Charlotte D’Alessio shared a photo dump on Instagram in tribute to the fashion model on September 26 and captioned it, "rest easy king." Lexi Wood, who briefly dated him in 2022, also remembered him in an Instagram post as "one of the kindest, most open, loving and courageous people."

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Presley Gerber’s Cause of Death Remained Deferred

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber’s cause of death was deferred by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Presley died on September 20 inside a rehab facility in Los Angeles. Santa Monica Police Department previously told E! News in a September 21 statement that he was found dead of a "suspected overdose" and said there was "no indication of foul play." Per an official press release, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy before his body was cremated but deferred his cause of death. The office said, "additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination." His death certificate confirmed his cremation five days after his death, per TMZ. His ashes were expected to remain at his parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's home in Malibu.

Presley Gerber Spoke About Addiction and Mental Health

Source: @STUDIO22PODCAST/YOUTUBE Presley Gerber spoke about wanting to help others facing similar struggles.