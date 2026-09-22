Presley Gerber's Ex and 'Summer House' Star Lexi Wood Honors the 'Incredibly Resilient' Model After His Death: 'He Fought So Hard for His Life'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Lexi Wood is mourning her ex-boyfriend Presley Gerber following his sudden death at age 27.
The former Summer House star, 29, shared a touching Instagram tribute to Gerber on Tuesday, September 22, posting a series of throwback photos from their time together. Wood and Gerber briefly dated in late 2022 after being friends for years.
Lexi Wood Remembers Presley Gerber
Wood looked back on her relationship with Gerber by sharing several personal memories of the late model on Instagram.
The tribute included throwback photos of the former couple together, offering fans a glimpse into the friendship and romance they shared before going their separate ways.
"It’s hard to put into words what it means to lose someone who was such a meaningful part of my life for so many years. Through every chapter and every version of our relationship, friendship was always at the core of it," she penned. "Everyone who loved Presley and was loved by him knows he was one of the kindest, most open, loving and courageous people."
She called Gerber "incredibly romantic," "thoughtful" and "resilient."
"He fought so hard for his life and he was brave enough to be open about that fight. More than anything, he wanted to use his story to help other people, and he did," she added. "I feel so lucky to have shared so many years of friendship, so many memories and so much love with him. He will always hold such a special place in my heart, and we will all miss him forever."
Wood's post came two days after Gerber died at a rehabilitation facility on Sunday, September 20. His official cause of death remains pending as authorities await additional testing, though it's been reported as a suspected overdose.
Lexi Wood and Presley Gerber Were Friends Before Dating
Wood and Gerber's history stretched back years before they became romantically involved.
During a 2025 appearance on "The Viall Files," Wood explained that she and Gerber "were friends for so long" before eventually dating. She also recalled spending time with his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and spoke warmly about the famous family.
Their longtime friendship eventually turned romantic in 2022.
Lexi Wood and Presley Gerber Went Public With Their Romance
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The pair made their relationship Instagram official in November 2022.
Presley shared photos of himself and Wood kissing while declaring he had found the person who made him "the happiest" he'd ever been. Wood similarly announced she was "in love," while Presley responded by calling her "my angel."
The couple also stepped out together at Cindy and Rande's annual Casamigos Halloween party and later joined Presley's parents on the red carpet.
Lexi Wood and Presley Gerber Split in 2022
Their whirlwind romance ultimately proved short-lived.
By December 2022, Wood and Presley had called it quits. At the time, a source told E! News they realized the relationship wasn't going to work long term, while another insider said Lexi wanted to focus on herself and her career.
She later joined Bravo's Summer House for Season 9, where viewers watched her romance with Jesse Solomon unfold before she announced her departure from the reality series.
Presley Gerber Is Being Remembered by His Loved Ones
Lexi is one of several people from Presley's life who have publicly remembered him following his death.
His former girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio, who dated Presley for roughly two years, shared her own emotional tribute, writing that they had shared a "pure love" and that he "deserved more time."
Paris Hilton and Brooklyn Beckham have also honored Presley on social media, while his family has asked for privacy during the "very difficult and painful time."