Presley Gerber's Ex and 'Summer House' Star Lexi Wood Honors the 'Incredibly Resilient' Model After His Death: 'He Fought So Hard for His Life'

The former Summer House star, 29, shared a touching Instagram tribute to Gerber on Tuesday, September 22, posting a series of throwback photos from their time together. Wood and Gerber briefly dated in late 2022 after being friends for years.

The 'Summer House' alum shared personal photos that offered a glimpse into the memories she made with Presley Gerber over the years.

Wood looked back on her relationship with Gerber by sharing several personal memories of the late model on Instagram.

The tribute included throwback photos of the former couple together, offering fans a glimpse into the friendship and romance they shared before going their separate ways.

"It’s hard to put into words what it means to lose someone who was such a meaningful part of my life for so many years. Through every chapter and every version of our relationship, friendship was always at the core of it," she penned. "Everyone who loved Presley and was loved by him knows he was one of the kindest, most open, loving and courageous people."

She called Gerber "incredibly romantic," "thoughtful" and "resilient."

"He fought so hard for his life and he was brave enough to be open about that fight. More than anything, he wanted to use his story to help other people, and he did," she added. "I feel so lucky to have shared so many years of friendship, so many memories and so much love with him. He will always hold such a special place in my heart, and we will all miss him forever."

Wood's post came two days after Gerber died at a rehabilitation facility on Sunday, September 20. His official cause of death remains pending as authorities await additional testing, though it's been reported as a suspected overdose.