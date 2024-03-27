Candace Cameron Bure Reveals 'Security Reasons' and Changed 'Family Dynamics' Led Her to Move Out of L.A.
Candace Cameron Bure said “See Ya” to L.A.!
On Saturday, March 24, the Full House alum, who was born in Los Angeles, Calif., took to her Instagram Story to share the news of her move with her 5.7 million followers.
“Many of you have asked, ‘Did you move?’ Yes,” the mother-of-three penned. “‘Why?’ Mostly for security reasons. Also, family dynamics have changed. The kids don’t live in Los Angeles anymore. Mama will go where they go! I travel a lot. The seasons of life.”
The sitcom sweetheart and her husband, Valeri Bure, recently became empty nesters after kids Natasha, Lev and Maxim all left the family home.
As OK! previously reported, in a January interview, Candace reflected on the new chapter of her life and how it has affected her 27-year marriage.
"I feel like my answers are always pretty boring because it's the things that we always hear, like communication, loving and honoring one another, or being respectful towards each other but also having fun," the 47-year-old said when asked about how the duo keep their romance alive after almost three decades together.
"In 27 years, you have to keep dating. You have to keep laughing together. You have to keep the joy in the relationship," she added. "And I think at this stage of my life, because we're kind of empty nesters, really, it's about finding the new fun in our life and the things that we're doing together or where we're going to go and meeting new people and new friends. And it … kind of never stops. It continues to evolve, and it's what keeps it healthy."
Though Candace and Valeri’s three kids are now grown and embarking on their own journeys, the Hallmark star noted how she's not worried about her kids' futures.
"We cultivated those strong relationships as they were young and all throughout their years in their small youth and then teenage years," she stated. "And now that they're adults … now's the time where you get to be friends with your kids. And it's pretty awesome, but it's all in the foundation and the groundwork that we get to have this fruitful relationship as adults."
"You want to raise them up, and then you just watch them spread their wings and fly," she explained. "And it's exciting as a parent. I'm always encouraged to see what my kids are doing and how they love people and their friends and family, and all of that."
"It all comes down to the heart. As a parent, watching them and their hearts, more than the career aspects and all of that, even though those are all exciting things," Candace concluded.