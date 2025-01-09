Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Attacks Ryan Reynolds Over 'Obvious' Diss in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Deleted Scene: 'It's a Serious Issue'
A deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine went viral after fans pointed out the similarities between Ryan Reynold's character "Nicepool" and Justin Baldoni.
During a Tuesday, January 7, interview with Megyn Kelly, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, blasted Blake Lively’s husband for allegedly mocking his client on film.
“If your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni," he said. "You don’t make fun of the situation. You take it very seriously."
“You file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process,” Baldoni’s lawyer continued. “What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke. Again, if somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue."
Freedman then claimed there was "no question [the scene] relates to Justin."
In the clip, Reynolds' character sported a man bun, the hairstyle Baldoni had for decades until 2023, and says: "Oh my goodness, wait til you've seen Ladypool. She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too, and [you] can't even tell."
When Reynolds' other character, Deadpool, tells him he's "not supposed to say that," Nicepool replies, "That’s OK. I identify as a feminist."
Later in the scene, the character adds: "I'd be fighting alongside you, but my calling is to one day start a podcast that monetizes the women’s movement."
Freedman told Kelly the shade was "obvious."
- Blake Lively's Husband Ryan Reynolds Was 'Angry and Stern' During Meeting With Justin Baldoni But Never 'Berated' Him, Claims Eyewitness
- Justin Baldoni Accuses Ryan Reynolds of 'Berating' and 'Humiliating' Him for 'Fat-Shaming' Wife Blake Lively in New Lawsuit
- Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni 'Cried' in Her Dressing Room 'for Hours' After Social Media Users Thought She Looked 'Unattractive' and 'Old' in 'It Ends With Us'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Several fans on social media commented on the supposed "direct dig" at the It Ends with Us director.
One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Here I thought Nicepool was just Canadian."
Another X user commented: "Idk, a lot of the jokes are just funny. And clearly meant to be jokes poking at people who does those type of things. Maybe one or two were a bit specific, which is probably why they weren’t included in the film in the first place and why they are deleted scenes?"
A third person pointed out: "The assumption is that we know who Justin Baldoni is with no direct references."
As OK! previously reported, Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against her co-star in December 2024, four months after the premiere of It Ends with Us.
The Gossip Girl alum also claimed the director and his "crisis PR team" took part in a social media smear campaign to "destroy" her reputation.