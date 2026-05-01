Politics Candace Owens Defends Jimmy Kimmel After Feud With Donald Trump Source: @candaceowens/youtube;@JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube; MEGA Candace Owens torched 'people in glass houses' over Donald and Melania Trump's attacks in surprising defense of Jimmy Kimmel. Lesley Abravanel May 1 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Candace Owens defends Jimmy Kimmel and calls out Trump for going after the first amendment.



She also thinks it's lunacy that they are blaming Trump critics for the correspondents dinner shooting. pic.twitter.com/xf19UoMye3 — Winter (@LeftyWinter) April 29, 2026 Source: @LeftyWinter/X

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Source: @candaceowens/youtube Candace criticized the Trump administration.

Candace criticized the Trump administration for calling Jimmy's "expectant widow" joke about Melania "hateful and violent rhetoric." She described this as a "people in glass houses" situation, arguing that the administration was hypocritically treating a "clear and obvious joke" as an existential threat. “What I enjoyed most without question was the absolute whiplash from Trump’s Truth Social post about me, followed almost immediately by their administration crying about the left’s rhetoric,” Candace said on a YouTube live stream on Wednesday, April 29.

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Source: MEGA Candace Owens defended the comedian's joke about Melania Trump.

“This tweet about the left’s rhetoric pertaining to Jimmy Kimmel — referring to him as hateful and violent — I got to stop you right there because this feels a little bit like people in glass houses,” she continued. On Thursday, Candace continued her defense of the comedian as the FLOTUS baselessly blamed Jimmy for the WHCD shooting. “They’re going after Jimmy Kimmel, which I’m again angry at this [since it] is the second time that they’re going to make me defend Jimmy Kimmel,” she said. “They are trying to assert … that it’s actually Jimmy Kimmel’s joke that is to blame for the White House Correspondents’ incident.”

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube Candace Owens recently blew up at the president.

“Trump would make a joke about something, and then they’d all get out and pretend it was super serious,” she said. “It’s ironic because Jimmy Kimmel was a part of that syndicate of people that did this. And I said, ‘No.’ And I couldn’t stand Jimmy Kimmel. I still really don’t like Jimmy Kimmel, but they’re flipping it now on its head.” The right-wing Candace continued calling out her own side’s hypocrisy, saying, “They’re doing the thing where they pretend that a joke is existential,” she continued. “A clear and obvious joke is existential, and now the source of shootings. That’s that. This happened because Jimmy Kimmel made a joke.”

Source: @candaceowens/youtube Many people were upset about the comedian's 'widow' joke.