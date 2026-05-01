or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > jimmy kimmel
OK LogoPolitics

Candace Owens Defends Jimmy Kimmel After Feud With Donald Trump

split of Jimmy Kimmel, Candace Owens & Donald Trump.
Source: @candaceowens/youtube;@JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube; MEGA

Candace Owens torched 'people in glass houses' over Donald and Melania Trump's attacks in surprising defense of Jimmy Kimmel.

May 1 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amid her own feud with President Donald Trump, far-right influencer Candace Owens defended late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel as the president and wife Melania Trump called for his firing following a joke made about FLOTUS days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Candace has recently defended the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host on several occasions, citing concerns over government overreach and double standards, despite maintaining that she does not "like" him personally.

This shift comes as Candace is involved in her own escalating feud with the 79-year-old president, who recently insulted her as "really Dumb and mentally ill" and shared a doctored magazine cover of her.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @LeftyWinter/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of Candace criticized the Trump administration.
Source: @candaceowens/youtube

Candace criticized the Trump administration.

Candace criticized the Trump administration for calling Jimmy's "expectant widow" joke about Melania "hateful and violent rhetoric." She described this as a "people in glass houses" situation, arguing that the administration was hypocritically treating a "clear and obvious joke" as an existential threat.

“What I enjoyed most without question was the absolute whiplash from Trump’s Truth Social post about me, followed almost immediately by their administration crying about the left’s rhetoric,” Candace said on a YouTube live stream on Wednesday, April 29.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Candace Owens defended the comedian's joke about Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens defended the comedian's joke about Melania Trump.

“This tweet about the left’s rhetoric pertaining to Jimmy Kimmel — referring to him as hateful and violent — I got to stop you right there because this feels a little bit like people in glass houses,” she continued.

On Thursday, Candace continued her defense of the comedian as the FLOTUS baselessly blamed Jimmy for the WHCD shooting.

“They’re going after Jimmy Kimmel, which I’m again angry at this [since it] is the second time that they’re going to make me defend Jimmy Kimmel,” she said. “They are trying to assert … that it’s actually Jimmy Kimmel’s joke that is to blame for the White House Correspondents’ incident.”

MORE ON:
jimmy kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Candace Owens recently blew up at the president.
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube

Candace Owens recently blew up at the president.

“Trump would make a joke about something, and then they’d all get out and pretend it was super serious,” she said. “It’s ironic because Jimmy Kimmel was a part of that syndicate of people that did this. And I said, ‘No.’ And I couldn’t stand Jimmy Kimmel. I still really don’t like Jimmy Kimmel, but they’re flipping it now on its head.”

The right-wing Candace continued calling out her own side’s hypocrisy, saying, “They’re doing the thing where they pretend that a joke is existential,” she continued. “A clear and obvious joke is existential, and now the source of shootings. That’s that. This happened because Jimmy Kimmel made a joke.”

image of Many people were upset about the comedian's 'widow' joke.
Source: @candaceowens/youtube

Many people were upset about the comedian's 'widow' joke.

In September 2025, Candace denounced ABC and Nexstar's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air following controversial remarks Jimmy made about the death of her good friend and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. She called the suspension an "attack on free speech" and warned conservatives against applauding federal action to silence speakers they dislike.

Candace has specifically targeted the Federal Communications Commission and its chairman, Brendan Carr, for threatening federal action against affiliates that aired Jimmy's show, calling it "political censorship.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.