10 of Jimmy Kimmel's Best Jokes About Donald Trump

On the 18th anniversary of Jimmy Kimmel's eponymous show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host recalled the first joke he told the public about Donald Trump. He told the staff to set up the video so they could show the audience members the time he spoke about the former POTUS' hair.

"You know, they say it's going to be the coldest week in two decades on the East Coast this week. It's supposed to be minus-8 over the next couple days. It's so cold in New York, Donald Trump's combover broke off," he said.

Kimmel also quipped that they rehearsed the line all day, making the crowd laugh out loud.