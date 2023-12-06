10 of Jimmy Kimmel's Best Jokes About Donald Trump
Jimmy Kimmel Recalled the First Donald Trump Joke He Made
On the 18th anniversary of Jimmy Kimmel's eponymous show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host recalled the first joke he told the public about Donald Trump. He told the staff to set up the video so they could show the audience members the time he spoke about the former POTUS' hair.
"You know, they say it's going to be the coldest week in two decades on the East Coast this week. It's supposed to be minus-8 over the next couple days. It's so cold in New York, Donald Trump's combover broke off," he said.
Kimmel also quipped that they rehearsed the line all day, making the crowd laugh out loud.
Jimmy Kimmel Called Donald Trump 'a Fragile Little Snowflake'
In a February episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel ridiculed Trump even more as he jested that "President Karen" demanded to speak to his manager because of his statements.
"You'd think the guy who fathered Eric and Don Jr. would know how to handle jokes, but I guess not," he went on. "Maybe it was the time I had Stormy Daniels look at a plate of carrots and size them up, and she picked the little one."
Kimmel also dubbed Trump a "fragile little snowflake," a "blowhard" and "blowflake."
Jimmy Kimmel Mocked Truth Social
Truth Social, the social media Trump created after he was banned from X, lost tens of millions of dollars, according to the filing released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The website reportedly had an accumulated loss of $31.6 million as of June 30, according to the documents NBC News shared.
"TMTG believes that it may be difficult to raise additional funds through traditional financing sources in the absence of material progress toward completing its merger with Digital World," the filing continued.
In reference to the blow, Kimmel dubbed Truth Social as Trump's "number one most successful company yet."
"They say that Truth Social has lost so much money, they might have to start calling it 'Twitter,'" he added. "Even Melania [Trump] hasn't posted in 2 months. Melania Trump's whereabouts are currently unknown."
Donald Trump Has Another Goal When Running for President
Trump announced he is running for the White House after failing to extend his time in office because of Joe Biden. He will try to regain his power by running again in the 2024 election.
But Kimmel joked that Trump is running "in a bid to become the first American to lose the popular vote three times in a row."
Jimmy Kimmel Commented on Donald Trump's Lie About His Weight
In October, Kimmel raised his eyebrows after hearing Trump talk about his figure.
"The one that really got me was when they booked Trump in Georgia and he self-reported his weight at 215 pounds. I almost crossed the picket line for that," he bantered. "If I was the judge in the case that he has going on in New York right now, I'd start the trial and say, 'Now listen. Look, we're gonna get to the fraud thing, but first pop up on this scale, big fella.'"
According to the political commentator, Trump made himself 30 pounds lighter than his last physical test when he was president. With that, he ruled the former president was either lying or trying to lose weight by "frying his chicken in Ozempic."
Donald Trump Has a Relationship With 'Stormy DeSantis'
When Kimmel returned to live broadcasting, he did not miss the chance to spar with Trump amid the Democrats and Republicans' neck-to-neck battle. He acknowledged Governor Ron DeSantis' re-election win in Florida and called him Trump's budding nemesis in the upcoming election.
"Uncle Scam says if he did run 'I'll tell you things about him, that won't be very flattering.' I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who's really running his campaign," Kimmel said, adding, "My god, did Donald Trump have s-- with Stormy DeSantis."
He Celebrated Donald Trump's Indictment
In March 2023, Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan following the revelations about the hush-money payments he made in 2016 to Stormy Daniels to silence her after their alleged affair.
Kimmel was among the TV hosts who commented on the development, playfully announcing Trump as the first former American president to be indicted.
"Historic and it's funny. It's very, very funny," he said of what happened.
Jimmy Kimmel Had a Hilarious Oscars' Monologue
Kimmel took on Trump at the 89th annual Academy Awards and blasted him after the latter's Oscars blunder.
"I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That's gone, thanks to him," the then-Academy Awards host shared.
Jimmy Kimmel and Stylists Made Fun of Donald Trump's Hair
Aside from Kimmel, his stylists also made everyone laugh when they joked about Trump's infamous hair while boarding Air Force One in February 2018.
One stylist compared Trump's hair to something like "like the backside of a dog," while another said "That looks like ostrich b---. That looks like the behind of an ostrich."
Other stylists called the crowning glory a "bad weave" and commented that "someone did not glue that down tight enough."
He Dropped a Strong Statement About Adult-Size Genitalia
Kimmel blasted Trump after the ex-president targeted his genitalia.
"So proud of himself," Kimmel said of Trump, "like a tubby, orange brat knocking over sand castles at the beach. And I like that he says we have 'very little talent.' You know, that's the same thing Stormy Daniels said about him — except, instead of 'talent' she said 'p-----.'"