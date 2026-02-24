NEWS 'Creepy' Candace Owens Facing Backlash After Releasing Trailer for New Investigation Series Into Erika Kirk: 'Shame on Her' Source: mega The podcast host has seemingly had it out for Charlie Kirk's widow since his passing last September. Allie Fasanella Feb. 24 2026, Updated 12:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

We’ll be back on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/xCUfpQAmGG — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 23, 2026 Source: @RealCandaceO/x 'Every Christian of conscience should rebuke this,' one person responded.

'It Doesn't Get Much Lower Than This'

Source: mega 'Shame on her and her supporters,' someone else commented.

But some on social media are slamming the media personality, describing the series as "both creepy and exploitative." "Shame on her and her supporters," one person responded on X, while another wrote, "If you ever wondered just how far someone will go for money and attention…now you know. It doesn’t get much lower than this." "Every Christian of conscience should rebuke this, and not a single one should watch it," someone else added. "Depraved. Just total harassment of a woman trying to be graceful and carry on her husband’s legacy," another user commented.

Others 'Can't Wait' for Candace Owens' Series

Source: mega; Candace Owens/YouTube Candace Owens also has supporters who are excited for the series.

However, others expressed their support for Candace and excitement about the series. "Amazing trailer! Can't wait!" one person wrote, while another penned, "The truth is all that matters! You’re the strongest most persistent person on the planet!" "Everyone needs to blast this video out on every single platform out there," a third person added. "We have to get Justice for Charlie! We ain’t letting this go ever! Keep doing what you do Candace, we got your back."

Candace Owens Slammed Erika Kirk for Having Employee Film Charlie Kirk's Casket

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; mega Erika Kirk allegedly had a TPUSA staffer film her in a moment at Charlie's casket.

Candace, 36, has consistently taken aim at Erika, 37, since Charlie's murder in September 2025, criticizing her for appearing happy to be in the spotlight as the new leader of his conservative youth organization. The podcast host recently bashed the mother-of-two for allegedly instructing a Turning Point USA staffer to film her in an emotional moment at the slain right-wing activist's casket. "The worst part is that it wasn't her friend recording it," Candace wrote in a tweet on February 16. "It was the head of fundraising at Turning Point USA. Erika did not bring a single personal friend or family member to Utah with her."

Candace Owens Exposed Erika Kirk's Private Call Boasting About Turning Point USA Sales

Source: mega Erika Kirk expressed excitement about TPUSA merch sales shortly after her husband's death.