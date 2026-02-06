NEWS Fired Turning Point USA Employee Reveals She Was Axed for Allegedly Trashing CEO Erika Kirk, Says She 'Questions' Charlie's Death Source: mega; @AubreyLaitsch/x A former member of TPUSA's public relations team is speaking out after she was terminated. Allie Fasanella Feb. 6 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

An ex-Turning Point USA employee is calling out the conservative youth organization after being fired. Aubrey Laitsch, a former member of TPUSA's public relations team since 2021, took to X on Thursday, February 5, posting a nearly 13-minute video in which she claimed to have been wrongfully terminated. She also criticized the nonprofit under Erika Kirk's leadership.

Aubrey Laitsch Was Accused of Not Liking Erika Kirk

Source: mega; @AubreyLaitsch/x Erika Kirk took over as CEO of Turning Point USA after her husband, the co-founder, was assassinated in September 2025.

Erika took over as CEO and chair after the shocking assassination of her husband, Charlie, on September 10, 2025. Aubrey made remarks that startlingly aligned with that of Candace Owens, who's been peddling conspiracy theories about Charlie's death since he was shot dead last fall. The former PR manager opened the video by explaining she was "part of the recent mass termination group" at TPUSA that went down three weeks ago. She claimed to have been summoned to a meeting with executives, including spokesperson Andrew Kolvet, where she was allegedly accused of privately bashing the charity. Aubrey was taken aback when she was informed that an Uber driver, whose daughter was supposedly friends with a disgruntled Turning Point USA employee, relayed to an unnamed executive that he'd heard the organization was "going downhill" and that "nobody likes Erika."

This is not an easy video to post.



I was let go from Turning Point USA, and while I’m grateful for the opportunities I had, I can’t ignore what I witnessed. Especially how employees are treated and the direction the organization is moving in.



I’m not here to be bitter. I’m here… pic.twitter.com/rEzr3IPlDk — Aubrey Laitsch (@AubreyLaitsch) February 5, 2026 Source: @AubreyLaitsch/x Aubrey Laitsch was fired from Turning Point USA in January.

Aubrey Laitsch Denies Trashing Erika Kirk

Source: mega The ex-staffer denied having issues with the widow.

The ex-staffer went on to deny the accusations that she was the employee in question, sharing she has known Erika since 2013 and had no problems with the widowed mom-of-two. "We were doing pageants around the same time as one another. She was in the Miss USA organization, and I was in the Miss United States organization," Aubrey noted. She explained, "I've known Erika for quite some time, and my thoughts about her and the idea that nobody likes her do not align whatsoever with the timeline of October or November," when the purported Uber incident occurred.

Aubrey Laitsch Questions the 'Narrative' Surrounding Charlie Kirk's Murder

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; @mrserikakirk Candace Owens revealed 'a boat load' of TPUSA employees were axed during an episode of her show last month.

However, Aubrey proceeded to reveal she has "a gut feeling that [she] was terminated from Turning Point because [she is] questioning the narrative of what happened to [her] role model and CEO, Charlie Kirk, on the day of his assassination." "What is being told to us in the mainstream media just really doesn't add up to me," she expressed, echoing the sentiments of conservative commentator Candace, who claimed in December 2025 that Charlie was "betrayed" by TPUSA leaders. The controversial podcast host also shared Aubrey's firing story in a January 22 X post. She later spilled during the January 28 episode of her show that "a boat load" of employees were axed "without cause or even a conversation."

Aubrey Laitsch Worked 'Nonstop' After Charlie Kirk's Murder

Source: mega Aubrey Laitsch said she didn't sleep for 48 hours during Charlie Kirk's memorial.

Earlier on in the video, Aubrey divulged she had "worked many, many hours" beyond normal business hours and didn't sleep for 48 hours during Charlie's memorial. She detailed how in the wake of the right-wing activist's murder, she was "reprimanded for not being supportive enough to people" while weathering "an extremely traumatizing day" and "working nonstop." Later, the former pageant queen declared, "It literally breaks my heart to make this video, but I know that I owe it to Charlie and that this would be the expectation for me."

'I Can't Ignore What I Witnessed'

Source: @AubreyLaitsch/x The former public relations manager said, 'this video is the beginning of me telling the truth.'