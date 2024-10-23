Candace Owens Slams Eminem as a 'Fraud' After He Endorses Kamala Harris at Detroit Rally
Candace Owens mocked Eminem and former President Barack Obama after the pair campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Detroit, Michigan, earlier this week.
"There’s our boy Barry, who grew up with a trans nanny, pretends to be black, speaking with the brothas," the controversial conservative political commentator said on the latest installment of her "Candace" podcast.
"Eminem is still cosplaying as some rapper who has been through things, even though he hasn’t touched his own door handles in 40 years," she continued. "He decided he’s going to come out and remind black people in Detroit what they should be doing."
"Obviously, since it wasn’t enough for Barry to tell us what the brothers should be doing, we’re going to add on this guy who has a complex and has made essentially three albums dissing Trump," Owens added. "He’s going to come out and tell black people how to act, which makes perfect sense! Eminem is such a fraud."
- Donald Trump Calls Barack Obama 'Old' and 'Exhausted' After He Raps Eminem Lyrics on Stage at Kamala Harris Rally: 'He's a Real Jerk'
- Barack Obama Mocks Herschel Walker As A 'Celebrity' Who 'Wants To Be A Politician' In Brutal Takedown
- Barack Obama Jokes With Heckler After Asking Crowd If They Think Donald Trump 'Ever Changed a Diaper': 'His Own!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the "Till I Collapse" rapper gave Vice President Harris a glowing endorsement on Tuesday, October 22. "I'm here tonight for a couple of important reasons," he told the crowd. "As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me, and going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice, so I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please."
"I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known," he admitted. "I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld."
Following the rapper's passionate speech, Obama playfully quoted some of Eminem's most famous lyrics from his track "Lose Yourself" as he took the stage.
"I gotta say, you know, I’ve done one a lot of rallies, so I don’t usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem," he said. "I notice my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti, I’m nervous but on the surface, I look calm and ready to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting."