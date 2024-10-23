Candace Owens Slams Eminem as a 'Fraud' After He Endorses Kamala Harris at Detroit Rally

As OK! previously reported, the "Till I Collapse" rapper gave Vice President Harris a glowing endorsement on Tuesday, October 22. "I'm here tonight for a couple of important reasons," he told the crowd. "As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me, and going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice, so I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please."

"I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known," he admitted. "I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld."