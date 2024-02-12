Prince Harry Is 'Subjected to Meghan Markle's Manipulation,' Candace Owens Claims
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2020 move to the U.S. was controversial, and for years, the couple's public profile has been pulled apart by conservative commentator Candace Owens.
Owens claimed the Duke of Sussex "followed Meghan's American dream," as he's "subject to her manipulation."
"I knew they would end up in L.A. because that was Meghan's dream. Her dream was to be an A-lister and she was unable to make it on the basis of her own merit as an actress," she said on GB News.
The #Blexit founder has used her platform to analyze the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's entertainment careers in recent months.
Owens speculated that the Suits star's IQ gives her the upper hand in the Sussexes' marriage.
"So she figured out how to maneuver that by marrying a Prince, who the only way to say it, is he's just not as intelligent as her," Owens shared. "He's not reading the situation as clearly as other people are reading it. And he has been subjected to her manipulation."
The mother-of-three claimed the actress wanted to "deconstruct" the royal family in an attempt to do "something noble."
The author noted that Meghan was working on developing her star power years before meeting her husband.
"She wanted fame and she wanted wealth. And I don't want to say that Prince Harry was an unwitting participant," Owens explained. "He obviously is not as smart as her, but also he liked the fame and he liked the attention in a certain way as well."
OK! previously reported Owens urged the Sussexes to move out of the U.S. to relaunch their careers after being called a "Hollywood flop" by the Wall Street Journal.
“I’m a big believer that this issue can only be solved if they agree to move to Canada," Owens told GB News. “I don’t think that either America or the U.K. should have to put up with this any longer."
The media personality believes the duo's influence drastically changed after releasing various tell-all projects.
“There’s no question that their stock has degraded very quickly over time," she explained. "You know, the press was very favorable to them when they first made the move, and I think that can largely be attributed to what was going on politically at that moment."
“It was the rise of BLM, Meghan was very happy to use that to her advantage," Owens added. "There is no question that the appetite for Harry and Meghan has completely collapsed over time. I can tell I just in my show and I can tell it just in my reaction to it when I see a piece of news about them, I'm just not inclined to click it anymore."