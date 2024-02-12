Prince Harry Is 'Subjected to Meghan Markle's Manipulation,' Candace Owens Claims

Owens claimed the Duke of Sussex "followed Meghan's American dream," as he's "subject to her manipulation."

"I knew they would end up in L.A. because that was Meghan's dream. Her dream was to be an A-lister and she was unable to make it on the basis of her own merit as an actress," she said on GB News.

The #Blexit founder has used her platform to analyze the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's entertainment careers in recent months.