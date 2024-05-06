Met Gala Model Claims He Was 'Fired' After Going 'Viral' for Assisting Kylie Jenner on Last Year's Red Carpet: Watch His Explanation
Model Eugenio Casnighi claimed he's been axed from this year's Met Gala after attending last year's event as a red carpet greeter and assistant.
Casnighi shared the news in a Friday, May 3, TikTok, captioning the clip, "Well, well, well, this is gonna be fun."
"I just got fired from the Met Gala. Remember me?" he asked, sharing snaps of himself at the 2023 event, where he has seen holding Kylie Jenner's purse as she posed for photos.
"So I've never talked about this because I was under NDA, funny enough, they fired me, so I can say whatever I want now," he quipped of working there last year and in 2022.
"They fired me because I went viral last year. So basically they said, ‘You made it about yourself, so we can’t have you work there anymore. Sorry,'" he dished.
"Last year, they told me that I was going to be with Kylie Jenner all night, and I [helped] her [with] whatever she needed," he explained.
Casnighi said the gala hired his modeling agency because "they want people to get noticed."
"They literally told me we picked you because we like you more than other people to be with this celebrity, but when people took pictures of the actual celebrity, like Kylie Jenner, and I was next to her ... I ended up in the picture and they blamed me."
He said he received confirmation emails as recent as last month that he would be working this year's shindig but got the call that he was "fired" on Friday, May 3.
In a follow-up post, Casnighi noted he wasn't the only model cut from the event, admitting it's possible that this year they've decided to forgo with model assistants.
The hunky TikTok user even shared screenshots from messages he received in April about working the event. However, he confessed he started getting suspicious after the agency started sending a slew of emails about "several mishaps" that occurred last year.
The notes hinted that in 2023, some models were caught taking photos on the carpet, so this year, they would have to sign a contract that would not only prohibit them from doing so, but would also ban them from sharing any footage from the carpet, even if they weren't the ones who snapped the images.
In addition, Casnighi named some of his favorite celebrity interactions over the past two years, insisting Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian were both "nice" to him. On the other hand, he claimed Bad Bunny was standoffish and didn't make a good "impression."