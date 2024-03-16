Cara Delevingne 'Devastated' After Powerline Accident Caused Massive House Fire: 'She Had Everything in Her Home'
Cara Delevingne is heartbroken after she lost her $7 million L.A. mansion in a fire on Friday, March 15.
The model’s parents — Pandora Delevingne and Charles Delevingne — recently shared how the star is doing after the shocking incident.
“I think she’s probably devastated,” Pandora told a photographer in a video obtained by TMZ.
“She had everything in her home. Her whole life,” Pandora added, while she and Charles waited in line to see their daughter perform in “Cabaret” at London’s Playhouse Theatre.
Charles revealed that the fire was believed to be caused by and electrical issue after “something fell on” a powerline during “very windy” conditions.
A public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department told Page Six that a call was received at around 3:57 a.m., where a “heavy fire” was reported.
The fire started in the back of the home and apparently “consumed” a room, which led to the roof collapsing. The inferno burned for over two hours and required a whopping 94 firefighters and 13 fire engines to put it out.
The LAFD noted that there was “nothing to suggest that it was criminal activity. There is no indication of an arson or criminal investigation right now.” Upon arrival it was confirmed that all people were evacuated from the burning home before injury, though ambulances were present at the scene.
Cara spoke about the scary event on Instagram Friday.
"My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it," the actress wrote alongside a picture of her cats. "Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have."
- Cara Delevingne Confirms Her Cats Are Alive After Brutal Fire Destroys Her L.A. Mansion: 'Thank You to the Firefighters'
- 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone Saves Her Children From House Fire: 'I Had About 2 Minutes to Get My 3 Kids Out'
- New Video From Scene Of Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Shows Two-Story House In Shambles, Completely Destroyed
Additionally, the celeb posted a short video clip of her neighborhood filled with emergency personnel, with a message of gratitude for the first responders.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," she said.
While it was at first unclear if Cara had potentially lost her cats in the tragic fire, LAFD assured that they “have no reports of any animals being injured and once we did an extensive search of the property, we did not find any that were injured."
The Paper Towns alum then took to social media to confirm that her pets were fine amid fan concern.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They are alive!!" she penned with a snap of one of her cats. "Thank you to the firefighters."