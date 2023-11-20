Travis Kelce Experiencing Unexpected Perks Since Taylor Swift Romance Began: 'Everything Has Exploded'
Travis Kelce has always made a good amount of money from playing football, but now he is basking in the perks that come with being Taylor Swift's boyfriend!
"Travis is the 'it' guy of the moment. As a star football player, he always had great opportunities and endorsement deals, but ever since he started dating Taylor, everything has exploded," a source exclusively tells OK!.
Now that Kelce is attached to the world's most famous pop star, it's no surprise more doors are opening for him beyond the football field.
“The synergy of sports and music royalty has created a powerful celebrity couple. It seems that love isn't the only thing flourishing for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” adds a top advertising executive.
As OK! previously reported, the two have been going strong ever since they sparked romance rumors in September.
The athlete recently how he ended up meeting the "Cruel Summer" songstress, 33, after he wasn't able to interact with her at her Eras Tour concert over the summer.
“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," Kelce shared.
Kelce then revealed the Grammy winner sent him a message.
“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he added.
“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures … in front of my locker," he revealed.
“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," he continued, admitting he wasn't nervous about their first date.
Kelce also praised his "genius" girlfriend and admitted he's had to adjust to being in the spotlight more.
"I’ve never dealt with it,” he noted of dealing with fame. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it .... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”