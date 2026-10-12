Cara Delevingne Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend for Lesbian Visibility Day

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Cara Delevingne is celebrating love and visibility with a rare glimpse into her relationship with girlfriend Minke, whose real name is Leah Mason. The model and actress shared a series of personal photos on Instagram in honor of Lesbian Visibility Day, giving fans a look at the romance she has largely kept away from the spotlight. The post offered a more intimate look at the couple, who have been romantically linked since 2022.

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Cara Delevingne Celebrates Her Girlfriend With Rare Photos

Source: @CARADELEVINGNE/INSTAGRAM Cara Delevingne celebrated five years since reconnecting with Minke, whom she has known for more than two decades.

In the October 8 post, Delevingne, 34, shared a collection of affectionate snapshots featuring the couple embracing, kissing and enjoying time together. The occasion also happened to fall just two days after a milestone in their relationship. "Very cool that this day is two days after we celebrated the 5 year anniversary of reconnecting after knowing each other for 23 years," she wrote. "This is a great day because it means I have an excuse to post pics of my baby. Sorry baby but I must!" she added.

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Cara Delevingne and Minke First Met as Teenagers

Source: @CARADELEVINGNE/INSTAGRAM Cara Delevingne and Minke first met at boarding school.

Delevingne and Minke first crossed paths at boarding school, long before either established a career in entertainment. Although they eventually lost touch, they reconnected in 2021 and began dating in 2022. Their shared history has become a meaningful part of their romance, with Delevingne previously revealing that she had a crush on Minke when they were younger. Their relationship grew out of a friendship that began more than two decades ago.

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Cara Delevingne Previously Gushed About Their Relationship

Source: @CARADELEVINGNE/INSTAGRAM Cara Delevingne has previously shared heartfelt tributes to Minke while celebrating their relationship milestones.

Delevingne has occasionally shared heartfelt messages about Minke, particularly when celebrating relationship milestones. In a June 2024 anniversary tribute, the Only Murders in the Building actress reflected on how unexpected their romance had been. She described Minke as her partner in navigating life's ups and downs and expressed gratitude that their paths had crossed again. The singer also publicly celebrated Delevingne, describing the actress as an important source of stability and support in her life.

Cara Delevingne Has Been Open About Her Sexuality

Source: @CARADELEVINGNE/INSTAGRAM Cara Delevingne marked International Lesbian Day on October 8 with a public celebration of her relationship.