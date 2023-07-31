Cardi B Suspect for Battery After Throwing Microphone at Concert-Goer in Las Vegas
Cardi B could potentially face charges after she was caught on video flinging a microphone at an audience member at her Las Vegas concert on Saturday, July 29.
At least one of the two women who were struck reported the incident to the Las Vegas Police Department the following morning, informing them the "Bodak Yellow" artist hurled the microphone at her from the stage mid-performance and hit her.
It's been reported that at some point in the show, Cardi B — full name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus — and a DJ reportedly asked her fans to "splash" her with water to cool her down because of the intense Las Vegas heat. Things went south when a fan tossed a cup full of liquid at the singer's face while she was in the middle of a song.
The rapper quickly retaliated by throwing the microphone in the concert-goer's direction. Per video captured by other audience members, the mic hit the person who tossed the drink and also accidentally struck a woman standing beside her at the time.
The person who threw the drink was swiftly removed by security and the concert resumed.
It is presently disputed whether the "splash" request took place before or after the incident, but Cardi was seen on video clarifying: "I said splash my p---- not my face, b----," implying that the comment had come earlier in the show.
It is unclear if actual charges were filed or if the incident was simply reported to police.
This isn't the first time the "Be Careful" rapper has pitched a microphone out of frustration. Just one night prior, she was seen forcefully throwing one at a DJ at Drai's nightclub after he appeared to repeatedly cut off her track during her performance.
"She has been throwing that mic at all Vegas performances," one fan wrote in the TikTok comments section. "If we saw Cardi with a mic in her hand we should be scared for the next move to come," a second user joked.
TMZ confirmed the person struck reported the altercation to Las Vegas PD.