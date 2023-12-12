Cardi B and Offset Broke Up and Reconciled Privately More Than Once Before Most Recent Split, Claims Insider: 'They're Tumultuous'

"But I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don't know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign," the Bronx native shared of letting people know she's single. "The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just think that's a sign."

"I wanna start 2024 fresh, open," Cardi concluded. "I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited."