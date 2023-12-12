Cardi B and Offset Broke Up and Reconciled Privately More Than Once Before Most Recent Split, Claims Insider: 'They're Tumultuous'
"They've broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen," the source added.
Just this month, the mom-of-two, confirmed she and the rapper, both 31, are no longer together.
"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my Lives or from my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings. When it comes for today's events and stuff, I don't know if it's — I don't think it's true. I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now," the "Up" crooner said, referring to rumors that her estranged husband may have hooked up with Chrisean Rock.
"But I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don't know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign," the Bronx native shared of letting people know she's single. "The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just think that's a sign."
"I wanna start 2024 fresh, open," Cardi concluded. "I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited."
The Grammy winner's address to fans came after she sparked breakup rumors by unfollowing the father of her children on Instagram.
"You gotta rid of dead weight and when it comes to dead weight, I’ll say mentality, procrastination, laziness and people. A lot of people are dead weight, too," she said following her social media move. "Next year is gonna be all about me."
Meanwhile, the Migos rapper denied Blueface's accusations that Offset had hooked up with Rock, who shares a baby with Blueface.
"I ain’t never talk [to] or touch that lady," Offset stated. "Real talk man you need some help!"
Neither Cardi nor her estranged husband have officially filed to end their six-year marriage. The duo share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset has three other kids from previous relationships.
