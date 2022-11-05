Carrie Underwood All Smiles With Hubby Mike Fisher On Family Trip To NASA Space Center

This comes as rumors swirl that Underwood and Fisher are struggling in their marriage, especially with the singer's bustling career.

"Carrie says she can't function without her family with her on tour, and she doesn't want to slough the kids off on a babysitter," a friend revealed. "But for Mike, when he goes along on Carrie's tours, it's a lot of chasing their kids around!"

"He has dreams, too," the friend notes. "You just feel if the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!"