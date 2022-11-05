Carrie Underwood All Smiles With Hubby Mike Fisher On Family Trip To NASA Space Center
Carrie Underwood spent some much-needed time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Jacob and Isaiah, at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday, November 4.
The "Before He Cheats" singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos showing off the fun, family outing.
"Had the best day @nasa talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas and meeting some really cool people!" she captioned the series of sweet snapshots.
"Thanks to @astro_kimbrough and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!! #Houston #Space #BeamMeUp."
The first two snaps were of Underwood and Fisher posing in front of a rover and a few astronaut space suits, while others showed them touring the rest of the space center with the boys.
This family trip comes amid the Grammy Award winner's Denim and Rhinestones tour. As OK! previously reported, Underwood was hesitant prior to leaving, promising to spend much more time at home than she ever had on this tour.
"If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]," she previously revealed, before going on to explain how her fame has affected her children's lives.
"I feel like Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal. He’ll go to school, and somebody will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night,’" she continued. "He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal."
This comes as rumors swirl that Underwood and Fisher are struggling in their marriage, especially with the singer's bustling career.
"Carrie says she can't function without her family with her on tour, and she doesn't want to slough the kids off on a babysitter," a friend revealed. "But for Mike, when he goes along on Carrie's tours, it's a lot of chasing their kids around!"
"He has dreams, too," the friend notes. "You just feel if the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!"