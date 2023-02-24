Carrie Underwood's Fans Poke Fun At The Singer After She Admits She Bought 'Noisy Britches': 'This Is Hysterical'
Carrie Underwood had her fan in stitches when she showed off her latest purchase on social media.
On Thursday, February 23, the country star, 39, posted a photo of herself wearing tight black leggings while displaying her toned legs.
"I bought these to wear. I saw them, I thought they would be cute for something. There's just one problem — when you walk, it doesn't really sound great," the blonde babe said as she walked around in huge closet.
Of course, people couldn't help but get a laugh out of the situation.
One person wrote, "Sounds like you’re wearing a giant balloon yeah kind of takes a little bit of the cute away lol way too funny," while another added, "Sounding like a bag of Doritos."
A third person added, "It sounds like you’re walking around twisting up balloons for a kids bday party lol!!" while a fourth user quipped, "This is hysterical. You should keep them just to cause a ruckus. Lol"
A fifth person stated, "Hot AND loud. 🤣🤣🤣."
As OK! previously reported, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4, with husband Mike Fisher, is on the road for her Denim & Rhinestones tour.
This past week, she's been hitting the East Coast, performing in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. "Fun in Philly! Thanks for bringing the heat at the @wellsfargocenter on a Wednesday night!!! Hope work/school isn’t too rough on you all today! 😜 #DenimAndRhinestonesTour #philly 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages," she wrote on February 23.
A few days ago, the American Idol alum took some time to herself in her home garden.
"Obsessed with my new greenhouse. THANK YOU @epicgardening for being so kind and helping set everything up so perfectly! Watch the video of us putting it all together at the link in my story 🪴," she gushed.
Underwood has been trying to make time for her hubby as she's on the road.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a source previously dished of their romance. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."