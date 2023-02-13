Carrie Underwood Makes Fun Of Herself For Wearing 'Chicken Sweats She Bought Off Etsy' Instead Of Fancy Clothes In Her Closet
Carrie Underwood couldn't help but joke about her outfit choice while taking a break from tour.
"Makes nice living ... Lots of fancy clothes in closet ... Wears chicken sweats she bought off Etsy," the singer, 39, captioned a photo of herself wearing a sweater with chickens on it.
The blonde beauty, who is currently on her Denim & Rhinestones tour, also revealed some exciting news: she decided to adopt a new puppy!
On Sunday, February 12, she gushed about the new addition and posted some cute photos.
"Meet Charlotte 'Charlie' Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family! I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile. We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true! She is happy at home playing with her boys…and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister…Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives! #rescue #adopt #shelterdog #PuppyLove," she wrote.
As OK! previously reported, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4, with husband Mike Fisher, 42, has been traveling for the past few months, leaving her family behind.
However, Underwood is trying make her relationship work.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a source previously spilled about their relationship. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
Underwood is "determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike," another insider revealed.
Fortunately, "the kids are handling mom being away pretty well," the source admitted. "The kids miss their mom, but they see and talk to her every day on FaceTime. She asks them about their day and even helps Isaiah with his schoolwork."