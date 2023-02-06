Carrie Underwood Gives Glimpse Of 'Lazy' Day Off From Tour While Showing Off Bathing Suit: Photo
Carrie Underwood is soaking up the sun! On Sunday, February 5, the singer, 39, revealed what she was doing when she's not on the road on her Denim & Rhinestones tour.
"Day off laziness," the country star captioned a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini.
That same day, the blonde babe, who is married to Mike Fisher, gushed about returning to the stage in Florida.
"Last night was incredible at the @amaliearena ! I am seriously loving these Florida crowds!!! ❤️ Thanks for bringing all your boots, denim and rhinestones!!! 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages," she captioned some photos of herself on stage.
Of course, people loved seeing Underwood back in the spotlight. One person wrote, "Sooooooooo unbelievably good!!!!! One of the best shows I’ve ever seen!" while another added, "Incredible show! Clearly your not afraid of heights… Welcome to The Jungle was unexpected but you nailed it!!!!!"
A third person added, "You put on one hell of an amazing show!!"
On February 3, the "Before He Cheats" songstress was so happy to be performing again, even if it means being away from her family.
Miami was lit tonight! 🔥🔥🔥 Such a great crowd! Thanks for having us @miamidadearena …What an amazing kick off to the second half of the tour!!! #Miami #DenimAndRhinestonesTour 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages," she wrote.
As OK! previously reported, the American Idol alum, who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4, with the hockey player, 42, has been trying to "go home a lot more" this time around, as she wants to make sure she and Fisher are in a good spot.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a source previously spilled about their relationship. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
Though "work is a huge priority" for the Grammy winner, she's "also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike," another insider revealed.
Fortunately, "the kids are handling mom being away pretty well," the source admitted. "The kids miss their mom, but they see and talk to her every day on FaceTime. She asks them about their day and even helps Isaiah with his schoolwork."