Carrie Underwood Pens Emotional Tribute To Son Jacob For His Birthday: 'My Sunshine'
Carrie Underwood is one proud mama!
The country superstar took to Instagram on Sunday, January 22, to wish her 4-year-old son, Jacob, a happy birthday along with a sweet throwback from his infant days — and she gave insight as to how they celebrated the big milestone.
"This was yesterday…and now you are 4. 😩 Happy birthday, sweet Jake…my sunshine!!! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks, @iveycakestore for the adorable and delicious cake! You guys are the best! 🥳🎉🎈," Carrie wrote alongside a photo of her and husband Mike Fisher's son sleeping in a cable knit outfit when he was a baby.
The "Before He Cheats" vocalist took a step back from touring to settle into family life with the former NHL player, Jacob and their oldest son, Isaiah, 7, as her hectic career has taken her away from life at home.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," an insider said of Underwood's relationship with Fisher. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
The former Nashville Predators player took over many of the parenting duties as the blonde beauty's job obligations revved up. "It's not the happy home they make it out to be," a source spilled.
"Mike's feeling a little under-appreciated. Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished," an insider dished of the couple, who have been married since 2010.
As the country star continued to reach success after success, Fisher vocalized his need to get back to work. However, the CMA award winner shut down the idea. The 42-year-old has gotten "lot of offers to go into coaching," a source added, but "when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not."
"She reminds him when he was playing, traveling all over North America, they barely saw each other," the insider said. "If the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!"