Carrie Underwood Cheers On Son Jake For Peeing On The Potty In Sweet Throwback Video
Carrie Underwood is beaming with pride over her potty trained son!
The country diva took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 25, to share a sweet throwback of a video she sent to her son Jacob, 4, praising him for mastering peeing on the potty.
"Was looking through photos from last year and stumbled across this video message I sent to my youngest, Jake, regarding his progress in potty training," she captioned the adorable video of herself gushing over her little boy's big milestone while sitting in the makeup chair. "Enjoy the ridiculous voice and attempts at encouragement. 😂 Update: we are now fully potty trained."
"Jakeypoo good job!" Underwood squealed in the clip. "Way to go you went pee pee on the potty! Good job baby! I'm so proud of you! That makes mommy so happy!"
Fans left supportive messages for the multi-talented mom with one user commenting, "Warms my heart to see how you juggle your career and your calling as a momma. 🧡." Another fellow parent added, "😂😂😂 we've all done that exact voice!"
The "Before He Cheats" artist recently celebrated Jacob's fourth birthday with a glowing message for her little one and another precious throwback photo.
"This was yesterday…and now you are 4. 😩 Happy birthday, sweet Jake…my sunshine!!!" she penned alongside a snap of Jacob as an infant. "God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️"
Underwood is currently putting her focus on her family with Mike Fisher, who she also shares 7-year-old son Isaiah with, after a busy period in her illustrious career. Although she's gained success as one of the most famous country music artists of all time, her hectic schedule took a major hit on her marriage.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," an insider explained of the couple, who tied the knot in 2010. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
"It's not the happy home they make it out to be," the source continued. "Mike's feeling a little under-appreciated. Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished."