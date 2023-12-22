Carrie Underwood Pokes Fun at 4-Year-Old Son Jake's 'Minimalist' Cookie Decorations: Photo
Carrie Underwood brought some holiday cheer to her 13 million followers!
On Thursday, December 21, the country superstar shared a snap of the holiday cookies she and her two boys, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, a.k.a. Jake, 4, made together.
The blonde beauty poked fun at her younger son’s decorating skills alongside the image of the sweet treats, where Jake’s biscuits stood out due to their lack of frosting.
“Got to make cookies with the boys… Jake is a minimalist cookie decorator,” she penned.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the mom-of-two has shared some adorable moments as her family gears up for Christmas.
On Wednesday, December 20, the American Idol winner uploaded a photo of her husband, Mike Fisher, all dressed up as a reindeer for their son’s class.
"Ladies, get you a man who will wear a red nose and antlers & allow 3rd graders to throw things at his face," the 40-year-old bragged of her hubby, 43, whom she married in 2010.
The “Before He Cheats” vocalist also put on an elf costume on to get into the holiday spirit, as on December 15, she posted a stunning selfie in the festive ensemble.
Fans couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous snap and gushed over the celeb on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“My favorite elf,” one person penned, while another added, “The cutest! Love this picture!”
“Looking good,” a third user raved, while a fourth asked, “Where’s the mistletoe??”
Underwood seemingly started her Christmas preparation early this year, as she first posted about her holiday baking skills back on December 5.
“Here’s hoping I can fit into my #Reflections wardrobe tomorrow,” she stated alongside the image of a sourdough loaf, referencing her Las Vegas residency, Reflections, where she sings all of her top hits from over the years.
She then shared pictures of more Christmas cookies, but detailed her process from before baking to decorating the delicious morsels.
“Christmas music, wine, icing and me!” she wrote alongside a visual of the uncooked dough.
“Why are there cat cookies? Because there was a cat cookie cutter. That’s why. Christmas cat,” she penned with another picture of the treats being decorated.
Despite being home for the holidays, Underwood’s spouse was apparently upset with how little she has been able to be with the family due to her ongoing concert series.
"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," an insider spilled, referencing Underwood’s decision to add more shows in 2024.
"He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home," they said of the former athlete.
"Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the source admitted, however, the pair, "butted heads about it," as the NHL alum "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."
Despite this “bump in the road" for the couple, the insider said: "They'll get through this."