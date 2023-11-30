Carrie Underwood Shows Off Family Christmas Tree With Rare Images of Sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, on Ornaments
Carrie Underwood recently showed an adorable glimpse into her family’s Christmas celebration this year.
The country singer, 40 —who shares sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, with husband Mike Fisher — uploaded a photo of the brood’s Christmas tree on her Instagram Story.
In the middle of the beautifully decorated fir were two seemingly handmade ornaments crafted by her young sons. The first one featured a snap of Isaiah in a Santa hat cut into a circle, while the second had a picture of Jacob smiling attached onto a round white piece of paper with his name written across the bottom.
These small images of the youngsters are rare, as Underwood and Fisher keep their kids primarily out of the spotlight.
"Fisher family Christmas tree 2023!" she captioned the celebratory post.
This is not the first time Underwood has shown off things made by her sons. In March, she uploaded letters her babies wrote for her milestone 40th birthday.
"Things Jake loves about me…" the “Before He Cheats” singer wrote alongside the note, which listed, "When she kisses me," "How much she loves me," "She's beautiful," "Her snuggles" and "When she dresses up."
Additionally, she posted Isaiah’s message, which said, “4 Things I Love about Mommy! I love her snuggles, I love her kisses, I love her singing and most of all I love her love!"
As OK! previously reported, while Underwood and her youngsters seemingly have a close relationship, sources recently divulged the American Idol alum and the NHL star hit a rough patch in their relationship.
In early November, an insider said Fisher was apparently upset about Underwood’s recent elongation of her Las Vegas residency.
"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," they spilled. "He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home."
While "Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the source shared the couple "butted heads about it," as the athlete "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."
The insider noted Underwood "loves her family, but she also enjoys getting some alone time. She’s made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there."
Fisher, on the other hand, "didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he's annoyed she's missed family events.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the "bump in the road," the source believed the pair, who have been married for 13 years, would "get through" their rough patch.