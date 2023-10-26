Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Make Rare Outing Together After Saving Their Marriage: Photos
A country couple!
On Wednesday, October 25, Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher had a fun night out in Nashville to celebrate the launch of longtime pal Ivey Childers' Southbound Tequila.
The blonde beauty, 40, looked fashion forward in a belted black leather jumpsuit, while her man, 43, wore a navy suit jacket over a gray sweatshirt and jeans.
The mom-of-two also showed off a fresh, shorter haircut.
Other stars at the event — which was held at Soho House Nashville — include Brad Paisley and Brandi Cyrus.
It was a rare sighting of parents-of-two, who tend to keep their public outings to red carpets and award shows.
As OK! reported, the duo's marriage was allegedly on shaky ground for a while, but they were able to patch things up this year.
According to a source, the pair "used to argue all the time, especially over" their sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, as "Mike felt like Carrie was too lenient, and she felt he was too strict."
However, the spouses "learned to compromise ... and now they’re on the same page."
"They’re very happy right now but there have been some hard times where they didn’t know if they would make it," a separate source shared around the time the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in June. "So getting to where they are feels like an accomplishment, and they want to honor that."
Another insider downplayed the drama, noting they're "like any other married couple. Everybody has their good and bad days."
It also helps that the American Idol alum is home more often, as most of her recent shows are a performance of her Las Vegas residency.
As OK! reported, the retired NHL player was "feeling a little under-appreciated" since he often had to play Mr. Mom.
"Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished," a source told a news outlet last year.
"Work is a huge priority for Carrie," another source dished. "She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike."
Underwood appeared to mend the situation by altering her schedule, as she said last year of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, "I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]."
The "Blown Away" vocalist also struggled with mom guilt when on the road.
"The kids miss their mom, but they see and talk to her every day on FaceTime. She asks them about their day and even helps Isaiah with his schoolwork," a source shared. "Carrie's still going to be hands-on and not let the boys run Mike ragged. It's a juggling act but thankfully she has Mike to help. She couldn't do it without him."