Is Carrie Underwood Still Thinking About Her Ex? Singer's New Song Is About 'a Relationship That Is No Longer'
Carrie Underwood may be a married woman, but apparently she still thinks about her ex-lovers from time to time.
In the promo post for her new song "Give Her That," from her upcoming album Denim and Rhinestones, the singer discussed her inspiration for the track to her 12.8 million followers.
"'Give Her That' is a story about a relationship that is no longer. The person has kinda moved on and it's like I, I see who you're with," she explained.
"You know, she's beautiful. She's perfect. We can all give her that, but you can't give her the time that we spent together. And I feel like everybody's kinda got some of that in their lives," she added, seemingly alluding that she may have thought that way with one of her own exes.
"If you stalk someone on socials or something like that. And you're like 'Oh they moved on of course we're really glad for them, that's great, but I had them first,'" she concluded as the song played behind her.
Fans responded to the post, gushing over the track in the comments section.
"You never ever disappoint queen - most relatable track yet," one user penned, while a second wrote, "My favorite song by you so far, Carrie! So so so good!"
Underwood has been married to NHL star Mike Fisher since they tied the knot in July 2010 and shares sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4 with her hubby. Before she settled down with Fisher, Underwood was romantically linked to stars such as Tony Romo, Chace Crawford and Travis Lane Stork.
As OK! previously reported, the country singer and the professional hockey player have had their ups and downs throughout their relationship, however, a source recently spilled singer George Strait helped them through a rough patch.
"George should know — he's been happily married to his wife, Norma, for 52 years," the insider said of the country legend.
"George told them they've got to put each other first and not get distracted by the outside world, because what matters is right here," the source continued. "Carrie and Mike may have never made it through the storms if it weren't for George's loving talks."