Carrot Top Says 'It's Been a Rough Month' as He Makes Emotional Return to Las Vegas Stage Following Reported Suicide Attempt
Oct. 20 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Carrot Top returned to his Las Vegas residency to an emotional reception from fans, marking his first performance since his reported suicide attempt last month.
The comedian, 61, thanked his supporters as he acknowledged the difficult weeks behind him.
Carrot Top Gets Emotional During Return
The entertainer, whose real name is Scott Thompson, took the stage at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on October 19, where the audience gave him a standing ovation.
"Thank you so much. God bless all my fans and my family, my mom, my brother, everybody here tonight," Thompson told the crowd.
"It's an emotional night for everybody. My family and my grandparents know that I'm very emotional. It's been a rough month," he continued.
Thompson admitted he was unsure how to approach the performance, joking that front-row ticket holders bought tickets early to "see how it goes."
He added that audience members farther back might be wondering, "What happened?" before quipping that, "People in Nebraska have no idea what I've done."
Carrot Top Jokes About Difficult First Show Back
Thompson said he had struggled to determine what was appropriate for his return before pulling a prop noose from a bin.
"So I figured this probably would be not appropriate," he joked.
"I don't know what to talk about. My first time in my career I have no idea, what is there to talk about," the comedian added.
- Carrot Top Seen for First Time Since Suicide Attempt and Hospitalization as Comedian Visits Las Vegas Church Amid Legal Battle
- Carrot Top's Las Vegas Shows Canceled as He Recovers Under Close Medical Care After Alleged Suicide Attempt and Extortion Threat
- Who Is Carrot Top? 5 Things to Know About the Comedian After Suicide Attempt
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Carrot Top's Hospitalization Followed Reported Overdose
Thompson was hospitalized on September 18 after being found unresponsive in his Las Vegas backyard following an apparent prescription-pill overdose.
His manager contacted police after the pair spoke over the phone and Thompson expressed concern that his Las Vegas residency would end due to an article accusing him of sexual misconduct, per a police report.
The comedian was reportedly discovered near his pool after allegedly texting his manager "done" and becoming unreachable.
On October 17, Thompson broke his silence and thanked fans for their support.
"I'm truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I've received over the past couple of weeks. Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know," he shared.
"While I haven't been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I've felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!" the comedian added.
Legal Dispute Involving Carrot Top and Brian Evans
In July, former friend and singer Brian Evans sued Thompson, accusing him of sending an unsolicited sexually explicit video.
Thompson's attorney alleged Evans threatened to release footage unless he received $500,000, seeking court protection against alleged extortion.
'Evans demands immediate payment of significant sums and states that, absent immediate payment, a sexually explicit recording of Thompson will be filed in the public court file so that it may be obtained and disseminated by the press and other parties,' the attorney wrote.
Evans denied threatening to publish any video, insisting it had been deleted "a long time ago."