No Trespassing! 20 Celebrities Banned From Other Countries
Martha Stewart – U.K.
Good living guru Martha Stewart was denied entry into Britain, where she had planned to give a speech to the renowned Royal Academy of Arts, because of her 2004 felony conviction for security fraud.
Katy Perry – China
Things didn't come up roses for Katy Perry's visa bid when authorities saw photos of her wearing a sunflower-adorned dress during a concert in Taiwan, which the Chinese interpreted as a blatant jab at their ongoing dispute with the country, where the sunflower is a sign of resistance. She also waved a Taiwanese flag.
Snoop Dogg – Norway, U.K. and Australia
Snoop Dogg got the cold shoulder from Norway in 2012 and was banned for two years for marijuana possession. He got sent home from the U.K. due to a brawl at London's Heathrow Airport. Australia's decision to deny him entry was based on "character grounds," but was later reversed.
The U.K. also later lifted their ban due to an intervention by Queen Elizabeth, or so he claims!
Harrison Ford – China
Harrison Ford is not welcome in China because of his outspoken support of the Dalai Lama and Tibetan independence.
Mike Tyson – U.K., New Zealand and Australia
Mike Tyson's 1992 conviction for the rape of Desiree Washington — for which he spent three years in prison — resulted in several countries denying him entry.
Brad Pitt – China
There was no Pitt stop in China after Brad Pitt starred in the 1997 movie Seven Years in Tibet, in which the portrayal of the Chinese government infuriated them. The ban has since been lifted.
The Rolling Stones – Japan
For years, The Rolling Stones weren't permitted to play in the country because authorities viewed them as a "poisonous influence" on their population. Also, lead singer Mick Jagger had a drug conviction, and Japanese officials have a zero-tolerance policy toward drugs. Ultimately, the country reversed course and welcomed them.
Elton John – Egypt
Elton John was set to appear at a concert when the country's Musicians' Union canceled it and the government barred him from crossing into Egypt — because he's g--, an advocate for g-- rights and a critic of organized religion. He also claimed Jesus was g--, which they did not like AT ALL.
Alec Baldwin – The Philippines
Alec Baldwin made a joke on a late-night talk show about getting a mail-order bride from the Philippines. Though the star apologized, the crack got him labeled as an "undesirable alien" and he was issued a LIFETIME ban from the country.
Duane "Dog" Chapman – U.K.
Duane "Dog" Chapman was banned from entering England because of his criminal conviction in the U.S.
Selena Gomez – China and Russia
In this double ban, Russia said "Nyet" to the performer over her support for LGBTQ+ rights, while Chinese officials found a photo of Selena Gomez posing with the Dalai Lama.
Beyoncé – Malaysia
Authorities consider the sultry outfits Beyoncé wears on stage and the s--- nature of her shows incompatible with the country's cultural values. She's banned from entering, performing and touring.
Miley Cyrus – China and The Dominican Republic
A controversial photo in which Miley Cyrus reportedly mocks Asian eyes came on like a "Wrecking Ball" to Chinese officials.
"Miss Cyrus has made it clear she is no friend of China or anyone of East Asian descent. We have no interest in further polluting our children's minds with her American ignorance," Chinese foreign minister Yang Jiechi explained.
They also stopped the distribution of her TV shows and films.
She's also been banned from performing in the D.R. for engaging in behavior that violates Dominican customs and morals.
Jon Bon Jovi – China
Jon Bon Jovi is "Livin' on a Prayer" if he thinks he can get into China, where officials canceled his concert tour after discovering the band used images of the Dalai Lama in support of Tibet's freedom.
Sacha Baron Cohen – Tajikistan and Kazakhstan
Drawing bans from both countries due to the content of his movies The Dictator and Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen had the last laugh as Kazakhstani officials lifted the ban thanks to an influx in tourism there from the films.
Richard Gere – China
After vehemently criticizing China's treatment of Tibet at the Oscars, as well as visiting the region and even meeting the Dalai Lama, Richard Gere was slapped with a LIFETIME ban from entering China — and Chinese investors in Hollywood have even shunned him.
Justin Bieber – China and Argentina
Justin Bieber was banned from Argentina for reportedly having his bodyguards assault a photographer while on tour there, but it was later lifted. China won't have him in their country though.
"Justin Bieber is a gifted singer," the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said in a statement. "But in order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers."
Lady Gaga – Indonesia
Dubbed a "destroyer of morals" by some, Lady Gaga infuriated Indonesian officials by wearing flamboyant outfits in performances deemed too provocative for locals, forcing her to cancel a concert.
Officials said, "She is a vulgar singer who sings in her panties!"
Steven Seagal – Ukraine
In 2017, Hard to Kill star Steven Seagal got on a list of folks banned from entering Ukraine for five years, after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave him a Russian passport. He then became a "threat to national security."
Claire Danes – The Philippines
After spending weeks in Manila filming scenes for Brokedown Palace, Claire Danes described it as a "ghastly and weird city" and proceeded to state that it "smelled of cockroaches, with rats all over."
Manila's city council declared her "persona non grata" meaning that she AND her movies are banned.