No Trespassing! 20 Celebrities Banned From Other Countries

A controversial photo in which Miley Cyrus reportedly mocks Asian eyes came on like a "Wrecking Ball" to Chinese officials.

"Miss Cyrus has made it clear she is no friend of China or anyone of East Asian descent. We have no interest in further polluting our children's minds with her American ignorance," Chinese foreign minister Yang Jiechi explained.

They also stopped the distribution of her TV shows and films.

She's also been banned from performing in the D.R. for engaging in behavior that violates Dominican customs and morals.