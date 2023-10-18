Kanye West Claims He's Not Bipolar But Developed 'Signs of Autism' From Car Accident
Kanye West has unveiled a set of text messages he sent to Elon Musk.
On Wednesday, October 18, the rapper's friend and stylist Ian Connor posted screenshots from a convo between the stars at the Yeezy designer's request.
"When are we going to speak. You owe me nothing," the father-of-four, 46, allegedly said to the Tesla founder, 52.
The next message made it seem as if the two may have had a falling out, and West also disclosed information about his mental health.
"You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak ... The nature of the relationship has to change .... I’m not bipolar I have signs of autism from my car accident."
The Grammy winner — who was in a 2002 car crash — then changed the subject to his issues with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 42, telling Musk, "You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me. And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform."
No responses from Musk were shown.
West asked Connor to post the screenshots, telling him, "get this out to the public."
While the Chicago native has an Instagram account, he was banned from Musk's social media platform X — formerly known as Twitter — due to anti-Semitic remarks.
Connor said his pal's request came in at 2:22 a.m., and within three minutes, he posted the text messages.
West's bipolar diagnosis was disclosed by Kardashian in 2020 after he went on a social media tirade about his enemies, family and more. At the time, the reality star and West were still married.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," she began a social media statement.
"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," the SKIMS designer said, continuing to defend the father of her children.
"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," added Kardashian. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions."
The following year, the reality star filed for divorce.