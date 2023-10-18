Kanye West Claims He's Not Bipolar But Developed 'Signs of Autism' From Car Accident

"When are we going to speak. You owe me nothing," the father-of-four, 46, allegedly said to the Tesla founder, 52.

The next message made it seem as if the two may have had a falling out, and West also disclosed information about his mental health.

"You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak ... The nature of the relationship has to change .... I’m not bipolar I have signs of autism from my car accident."