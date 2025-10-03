or
Celebrities' Stunning Weight-Loss Journeys: Christopher Schwarzenegger, Remi Bader and More

celebrities redefine health with stunning weight loss journeys
In the realm of celebrity transformations, stars are shedding pounds and sharing their remarkable journeys.

Oct. 3 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Jelly Roll

jelly roll
Jelly Roll stunned fans with a dramatic 200-pound weight-loss and promised more adventures, as he aspires to go skydiving with his wife, Bunnie XO.

He previously opened up about his weight struggles, saying the day he realized he was over 500 pounds was "one of the most embarrassing" of his life.

"I've been obese since I was a small child. All I've ever known was being fat , and I'm f------ miserable. I wanna sky dive , bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail , ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food. I fight addictions and alcoholism everyday," he wrote on Instagram in 2018.

Tammy Slaton

tammy slaton
Meanwhile, Tammy Slaton, known for her role on 1000-Lb Sisters, inspired fans through social media, showcasing her stunning 500-pound weight-loss and the lifestyle changes that propelled her forward.

"You're experiencing everything from a different point of view. Instead of being the second person to see stuff, you're the first person," she said of losing weight in an interview with People.

Remi Bader

remi bader
Jelly Roll

Social media influencer Remi Bader gets candid with her followers about her evolving body image after weight-loss surgery, even taking time to clean out her closet.

She said in an Instagram video, "I've been completely in denial of what my size is now for a long time, so I need to get rid of lot of things in my closet and also get new things because I don't even have like underwear that fits me normally at this point. I'm kind of starting this journey now."

Christopher Schwarzenegger

christopher schwarzenegger
Christopher Schwarzenegger, the youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, revealed his health journey, emphasizing his no-bread diet.

"Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent," he said during a panel discussion at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles, Calif., in May. "I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it.' And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that."

Ana Navarro

ana navarro
Finally, Ana Navarro from The View dazzled in a swimsuit during a Mediterranean escape, publicly committing to better health following her mother's passing.

