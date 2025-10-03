Celebrities' Stunning Weight-Loss Journeys: Christopher Schwarzenegger, Remi Bader and More

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll

Source: MEGA

Tammy Slaton

Source: @QUEENTAMMY86/INSTAGRAM

Meanwhile, Tammy Slaton, known for her role on 1000-Lb Sisters, inspired fans through social media, showcasing her stunning 500-pound weight-loss and the lifestyle changes that propelled her forward. "You're experiencing everything from a different point of view. Instead of being the second person to see stuff, you're the first person," she said of losing weight in an interview with People.

Remi Bader

Source: MEGA

Social media influencer Remi Bader gets candid with her followers about her evolving body image after weight-loss surgery, even taking time to clean out her closet. She said in an Instagram video, "I've been completely in denial of what my size is now for a long time, so I need to get rid of lot of things in my closet and also get new things because I don't even have like underwear that fits me normally at this point. I'm kind of starting this journey now."

Christopher Schwarzenegger

Source: MEGA

Christopher Schwarzenegger, the youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, revealed his health journey, emphasizing his no-bread diet. "Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent," he said during a panel discussion at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles, Calif., in May. "I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it.' And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that."

Ana Navarro

Source: MEGA; @ananavarrofl/Instagram